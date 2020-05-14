Shutdown Streaming
Minnesota Opera Announces Lineup For 2020 Digital Opera Series

Minnesota Opera has announced its lineup for the 2020 Digital Opera series!

From Minnesota Opera world premieres to time-honored favorites, experience these full-length Minnesota Opera performances as broadcasts on Classical Minnesota Public Radio or streaming on-demand.

Learn more at https://mnopera.org/2020-digital-opera-series/ and check out the full lineup below!

WAGNER'S DAS RHEINGOLD

Thursday, May 14 at 7pm - Classical MPR Broadcast
Thursday, May 14-Sunday, June 28 - Available for Streaming Online

The epic Ring Cycle's prologue's first-ever performance at Minnesota Opera.

Conductor, Michael Christie; Wotan, Greer Grimsley; Alberich, Nathan Berg; Erda, Denyce Graves; Fricka, Katharine Goeldner

THE SHINING

Music by Paul Moravec
Libretto by Mark Campbell
Based on the novel by Stephen King

Thursday, May 21-Sunday, July 5 - Available for Streaming Online

The critically acclaimed Minnesota original inspired by Stephen King's best-selling novel.

Conductor, Michael Christie; Jack Torrance, Brian Mulligan; Wendy Torrance, Kelly Kaduce

MASSENET'S THAÏS

Thursday, May 28 at 7pm - Classical MPR Broadcast
Thursday, May 28-Sunday, July 12 - Available for Streaming Online

A sensual and melodic creation that explores the passion of the flesh and salvation of the soul.

Conductor, Christopher Franklin; Thaïs, Kelly Kaduce; Athanaël, Lucas Meachem; Nicias, Gerard Schneider

THE FIX

Music by Joel Puckett
Libretto by Eric Simonson

Thursday, June 4-Friday, July 19 - Streaming Online

A tale of epic proportions set against the backdrop of America's favorite pastime.

Conductor, Timothy Myers; "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, Joshua Dennis; Ring Lardner, Kelly Markgraf; Arnold "Chick" Gandil, Wei Wu

Check back for on-demand streaming audio.

MOZART'S THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Thursday, June 11 at 7pm - Classical MPR Broadcast
Thursday, July 11-Sunday, July 26 - Available for Streaming Online

All is fair in love and war in this infectious rendition of Mozart's timeless comedy of errors.

Conductor, Michael Christie; Count Almaviva, Jacques Imbrailo; Countess Almaviva, Johanni van Oostrom; Figaro, Richard Ollarsaba; Susanna, Angela Mortellaro



