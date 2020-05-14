Minnesota Opera Announces Lineup For 2020 Digital Opera Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Minnesota Opera has announced its lineup for the 2020 Digital Opera series!

From Minnesota Opera world premieres to time-honored favorites, experience these full-length Minnesota Opera performances as broadcasts on Classical Minnesota Public Radio or streaming on-demand.

Learn more at https://mnopera.org/2020-digital-opera-series/ and check out the full lineup below!

WAGNER'S DAS RHEINGOLD

Thursday, May 14 at 7pm - Classical MPR Broadcast

Thursday, May 14-Sunday, June 28 - Available for Streaming Online

The epic Ring Cycle's prologue's first-ever performance at Minnesota Opera.

Conductor, Michael Christie; Wotan, Greer Grimsley; Alberich, Nathan Berg; Erda, Denyce Graves; Fricka, Katharine Goeldner

THE SHINING

Music by Paul Moravec

Libretto by Mark Campbell

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Thursday, May 21-Sunday, July 5 - Available for Streaming Online

The critically acclaimed Minnesota original inspired by Stephen King's best-selling novel.

Conductor, Michael Christie; Jack Torrance, Brian Mulligan; Wendy Torrance, Kelly Kaduce

MASSENET'S THAÏS

Thursday, May 28 at 7pm - Classical MPR Broadcast

Thursday, May 28-Sunday, July 12 - Available for Streaming Online

A sensual and melodic creation that explores the passion of the flesh and salvation of the soul.

Conductor, Christopher Franklin; Thaïs, Kelly Kaduce; Athanaël, Lucas Meachem; Nicias, Gerard Schneider

THE FIX

Music by Joel Puckett

Libretto by Eric Simonson

Thursday, June 4-Friday, July 19 - Streaming Online

A tale of epic proportions set against the backdrop of America's favorite pastime.

Conductor, Timothy Myers; "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, Joshua Dennis; Ring Lardner, Kelly Markgraf; Arnold "Chick" Gandil, Wei Wu

Check back for on-demand streaming audio.

MOZART'S THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Thursday, June 11 at 7pm - Classical MPR Broadcast

Thursday, July 11-Sunday, July 26 - Available for Streaming Online

All is fair in love and war in this infectious rendition of Mozart's timeless comedy of errors.

Conductor, Michael Christie; Count Almaviva, Jacques Imbrailo; Countess Almaviva, Johanni van Oostrom; Figaro, Richard Ollarsaba; Susanna, Angela Mortellaro





