Minnesota Opera Announces Lineup For 2020 Digital Opera Series
Minnesota Opera has announced its lineup for the 2020 Digital Opera series!
From Minnesota Opera world premieres to time-honored favorites, experience these full-length Minnesota Opera performances as broadcasts on Classical Minnesota Public Radio or streaming on-demand.
Learn more at https://mnopera.org/2020-digital-opera-series/ and check out the full lineup below!
WAGNER'S DAS RHEINGOLD
Thursday, May 14 at 7pm - Classical MPR Broadcast
Thursday, May 14-Sunday, June 28 - Available for Streaming Online
The epic Ring Cycle's prologue's first-ever performance at Minnesota Opera.
Conductor, Michael Christie; Wotan, Greer Grimsley; Alberich, Nathan Berg; Erda, Denyce Graves; Fricka, Katharine Goeldner
THE SHINING
Music by Paul Moravec
Libretto by Mark Campbell
Based on the novel by Stephen King
Thursday, May 21-Sunday, July 5 - Available for Streaming Online
The critically acclaimed Minnesota original inspired by Stephen King's best-selling novel.
Conductor, Michael Christie; Jack Torrance, Brian Mulligan; Wendy Torrance, Kelly Kaduce
MASSENET'S THAÏS
Thursday, May 28 at 7pm - Classical MPR Broadcast
Thursday, May 28-Sunday, July 12 - Available for Streaming Online
A sensual and melodic creation that explores the passion of the flesh and salvation of the soul.
Conductor, Christopher Franklin; Thaïs, Kelly Kaduce; Athanaël, Lucas Meachem; Nicias, Gerard Schneider
THE FIX
Music by Joel Puckett
Libretto by Eric Simonson
Thursday, June 4-Friday, July 19 - Streaming Online
A tale of epic proportions set against the backdrop of America's favorite pastime.
Conductor, Timothy Myers; "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, Joshua Dennis; Ring Lardner, Kelly Markgraf; Arnold "Chick" Gandil, Wei Wu
Check back for on-demand streaming audio.
MOZART'S THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
Thursday, June 11 at 7pm - Classical MPR Broadcast
Thursday, July 11-Sunday, July 26 - Available for Streaming Online
All is fair in love and war in this infectious rendition of Mozart's timeless comedy of errors.
Conductor, Michael Christie; Count Almaviva, Jacques Imbrailo; Countess Almaviva, Johanni van Oostrom; Figaro, Richard Ollarsaba; Susanna, Angela Mortellaro