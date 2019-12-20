Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Receives Missouri Humanities Council Grant

The Missouri Humanities Council (MHC) has awarded a grant of $2434 to Lyric Opera of Kansas City in support of the project And Still We Dream, a panel discussion on January 13, exploring the evolving role of women in civic life, through the lenses of history and the law.

The MHC is the only statewide agency in Missouri devoted exclusively to humanities education for citizens of all ages. It has served as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities since 1971.

The panel discussion, celebrating the centenary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, will be led by author and history professor Catherine Clinton, UMKC law professor Nancy Levit, and moderator Lisa Krigsten, managing partner at Dentons KC. There is a complimentary reception at 6:00 p.m.; the panel discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. The event takes place at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building at 712 E. 18th Street, KCMO 64108. RSVP is encouraged at (816) 471-7344 or at kcopera.org/explorations.

Also included in Lyric Opera's centenary celebration is "...When there are nine," an inspirational and celebratory concert on January 18, featuring a world-premiere song cycle based on texts by Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, plus other songs about identity, aspiration, and equality. For more information, visit kcopera.org/explorations.

For more information about the grants program of the Missouri Humanities Council, call (314) 781-9660 or (800) 357-0909 or write to the MHC, 415 S 18th Street, Suite 100, St Louis, MO 63103-2269.

2019-2020 Season at a Glance:

NEW-TO-KANSAS CITY PRODUCTION

Lucia di Lammermoor

Gaetano Donizetti/Salvatore Cammarano

Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Saturday, March 7, 2020 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13, 2020 7:30 p.m

Sunday, March 15, 2020 2:00 p.m.

Conductor: Carlo Montanaro *

Director: Shawna Lucey *

Lucia: Sarah Coburn

Edgardo: Evan LeRoy Johnson *

Enrico: Troy Cook

Raimondo: Adam Lau

KANSAS CITY PREMIERE

The Shining

Music by Paul Moravec/Libretto by Mark Campbell

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Sung in English with English subtitles

Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1, 2020 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 3, 2020 2:00 p.m.

Conductor: Gerard Schwarz *

Director: Eric Simonson

Jack Torrance: Edward Parks

Wendy Torrance : Kelly Kaduce

Dick Hallorann: Aubrey Allicock*

* Lyric Opera of Kansas City debut

+ Lyric Opera of Kansas City Resident Artist

@ Former Lyric Opera of Kansas City Resident Artist

Lyric Opera of Kansas City was founded in 1958; it is one of the nation's premier regional opera companies and brings high quality live operatic performances to the people of the Kansas City area and a five-state region. Repertoire choices encompass original language performances of standard repertory as well as contemporary and American operas. The Company mounts productions that enrich the community it serves, as well as reflect the highest artistic standards of the profession.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You