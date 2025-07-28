Kentucky Opera Announces Interim General Director And New Director Of Advancement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentucky Opera has announced two key leadership appointments, affirming the organization's continuity, vitality, and commitment to the Louisville community. Following the departure of General Director Barbara Lynne Jamison, veteran opera leader Peggy Kriha Miller has been named Interim General Director & CEO. The company also welcomes Sarah Bushman as its new Director of Advancement.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have such experienced and passionate professionals joining the company," said Board Chair Matthew E. Hamel. "With their leadership, Kentucky Opera will continue to thrive as an essential part of Louisville's cultural landscape."

Peggy Kriha Miller brings decades of experience in both performance and arts leadership. She has served as General Director and CEO of Opera Columbus and, most recently, Virginia Opera. Her background includes strategic planning, major fundraising campaigns, and successful rebranding efforts.

Before stepping into leadership, Miller spent 25 years as a professional opera singer, a career that continues to inform her vision and approach. She is a strong advocate for the role of the arts in civic life and is committed to building opportunities for the next generation of artists and audiences.

Miller will serve in the interim leadership position until a new permanent General Director & CEO is named. A national search is currently underway.

The company also welcomes Sarah Bushman as its new Director of Advancement. A mezzo-soprano by training, Bushman began her development career at Lyric Opera of Chicago before moving into international development, where she led a $12 million portfolio at a Washington, DC-based nonprofit. Her work supported freedom of expression, media, and creative communities around the world. Combined with a personal passion for the arts, Bushman brings expertise in donor relations, strategy, and organizational growth.

As Director of Advancement, Bushman will lead Kentucky Opera's development and marketing strategies, donor engagement, and communications, working closely with the General Director & CEO to build a strong culture of philanthropy and support.

"With Peggy and Sarah stepping into these roles, we are well-positioned to carry forward our mission and connect even more deeply with our community," Hamel said. "We are grateful for Barbara Lynne Jamison's leadership and excited for what's ahead."

Kentucky Opera launches a full season of productions, as well as educational programs and community partnerships, in the fall. For tickets and more information on Kentucky Opera's 2025/26 season, visit kyopera.org or call 502.584.4500.