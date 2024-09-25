Houston Grand Opera to Open Rossini's CINDERELLA in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Oct. 25, 2024, Houston Grand Opera will open Cinderella, Rossini’s delightful comedy, in a popular production from director Joan Font, founder of Barcelona-based street-theater troupe Comediants. The whimsically bright and colorful production, which debuted at HGO in 2007, makes its return to Houston after enchanting audiences across the globe.



The vocally challenging Bel Canto opera will feature a superlative cast led by superstar mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the story’s heroine. In this version of the classic tale, Cinderella’s real name is Angelina; she has a wicked stepfather, Don Magnifico; a pair of bracelets replaces the slippers; and a group of hilarious life-size rats does its best to steal the show. But at its charming heart, the tale of a sweet young beauty finding love with her prince remains.



The opera runs three hours and 13 minutes, including one intermission. It is sung in Italian with projected English translation.



As part of HGO’s commitment to serving Houston students and families, the company will offer two additional showings of Cinderella. On Nov. 1, 2024, HGO will present a 90-minute, English-language Student Matinee performance for students in grades 6-12; the show is sold-out, but media seats are available. The other performance will take place on November 9, 2024; young people and their families are invited to Family Day Presents: Cinderella, a 90-minute, English-language, relaxed-environment staging of Rossini’s opera directed by Isabel Leonard, complete with family-friendly lobby activities.



The mainstage opera’s cast includes world-famous mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard in the role of Angelina and baritone Alessandro Corbelli, a revered Rossini specialist, as Don Magnifico, joined by an incredible group of fellow lead artists that includes tenor Jack Swanson as Prince Ramiro, baritone Iurii Samoilov in his company debut as the prince’s valet Dandini, and bass-baritone Cory McGee as the philosopher Alidoro. Lorenzo Passerini, making his company debut, conducts.

