Houston Grand Opera Hosts Virtual Summer Camp 'Discover Opera'

Beginning on June 14, youth aged 12-19 are invited to attend Houston Grand Opera's virtual summer camp, Discover Opera. As part of the camp, participants will collaborate to produce one-minute operatic videos inspired by the viral videos of TikTok star Daniel Mertzlufft. Daniel, along with composers Faye Chiao, Douglas Buchanan, and Emma Wine, will compose songs based on texts generated by campers who will then perform and record their songs.

There are two camp experiences available. The Explorer Track includes a guest speaker series highlighting the opera industry's leading artists, voice classes with teachers Alicia Gianni and Mary Biddlecombe, opera literature class lead by HGOco Director Dr. Carleen Graham, and TikTok inspired song creation sessions. The Navigator Track - open to incoming juniors, seniors, and recent high school graduates - includes all experiences within the Explorer Track, as well as additional opportunities such as mock auditions, college application preparation, and Careers In The Arts panels with industry professionals.

Financial aid is available. For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.houstongrandopera.org/community-and-learning/learning/summer-camp/.

HGOco connects HGO's creative resources with Houston's diverse and vibrant community. The "co" in HGOco stands for company, community, and collaboration. HGOco's innovative and engaging programs take place throughout the greater Houston area-in schools, parks, community landmarks, alternative performance spaces, and at the Wortham Theater Center, providing opportunities for community members of all ages to explore, engage, and learn through the inspiring art of opera.

DETAILS:

When: June 14-24, 2021

Mondays-Thursdays

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Tariff: $350 to $550. To register, click here.