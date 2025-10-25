Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greetings! It’s World Opera Day! This is an annual event held on October 25—a collaboration between OPERA America, Opera Europa, and Ópera Latinoamérica to showcase the ways opera companies and artists add vigor to their countries, communities and the world.

Here are a few ways that Opera America suggests that operagoers, opera companies and artists can use social media as a platform to spread the word:

- If you're an operagoer, for example, talk about why opera matters in your community, your most memorable night at the opera--or what how a particular opera changed you.

- If you're an opera creator or performer, talk about why you create, a performance that had an impact on you or reflect on opera's place in the art world.

- If you're part of an opera company, talk about how opera has an impact on your community or city, or how it is a significant part of your local arts scene.

Tag your content with #WorldOperaDay and @OPERAAmerica

For more ideas, see the event's web presence at worldoperaday.com, or directly at Press@operaamerica.org or 212-796-8628.