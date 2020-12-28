Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Finnish National Opera and Ballet Presents CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA & PAGLIACCI

Performances run 26.3.2021 – 8.5.2021.

Dec. 28, 2020  
Finnish National Opera and Ballet will present Cavalleria rusticana & Pagliacci 26.3.2021 - 8.5.2021. The operas will run for 9 performances, for a duration of 3 hours 10 minutes per performance.

"When first presented, Pietro Mascagni's Cavalleria rusticana and Ruggiero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci laid the foundations for the rise of verismo, realism in opera.

Damiano Michieletto's keen direction combines these two opera classics in an ingenious way. The award-winning production, which teems with hidden love, jealousy and revenge, was an instant success after its premiere at the Royal Opera House in London in 2015.

Recommended for children over the age of 12."

For more information visit: https://oopperabaletti.fi/en/repertoire-and-tickets/cavalleria-rusticana-pagliacci/


