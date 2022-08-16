Edmonton Opera To Present OPERA AL FRESCO

Edmonton Opera has announced the return of Opera al Fresco at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden on August 26, 2022 at 7pm. Celebrate summer with live music, food, and wine! Artistic Director Joel Ivany describes the event as "a great way to have the outdoors and opera combine."

Opera al Fresco is the ultimate garden party and tickets sell out every year. This year's event features personal charcuterie boxes by Bridges catering, picturesque scenery including the spectacular Aga Khan Garden, and incredible musical performances.

This year's event has over 25 artists involved to help the gardens to come to life. Edmonton Opera audiences will recognize soprano Miriam Kahlil, last seen as Mimì in 2022's La Bohème, where Oliver Munar described her as "one of the stronger performances of the evening, impressing with her versatility." As well as mezzo-soprano Andrea Hill, last seen on the Jubilee stage as the rambunctious younger brother in 2019's Hansel & Gretel, and many more!

This event is made possible by our generous sponsor Raywalt Construction who have supported Opera al Fresco for years.

Opera al Fresco takes place at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden in Devon, AB. Gates open at 6pm, and performances start at 7pm. Parking is free. This event is rain or shine.