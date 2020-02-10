DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES and More to Be Presented at the Glyndebourne Festival 2020

The 86th year of the U.K.'s internationally renowned Glyndebourne Festival will offer six major opera productions from May 21 through August 30, including compelling new productions, rising stars and debuts, and the return of treasured Festival favorites, as well as an exceptional international roster of artists from more than 14 different countries from the United States, Australia and Russia to Finland and Croatia. All operas will feature one of Glyndebourne's two resident orchestras, the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. Surrounded by rolling English countryside, Glyndebourne is located in East Sussex, just over an hour by train from London. Full casting information and performances details can be found below in the Detailed Program Listing.

Highlights include the Festival opening of Glyndebourne's first-ever production of Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites. Glyndebourne's Music Director Robin Ticciati will conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra with a cast led by Australian-American soprano Danielle De Niese in her role debut as the opera's heroine, Blanche de la Force. There will be new productions of Beethoven's Fidelio, presented during the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth; and of Handel's Alcina, the first major new U.K. production of Handel's work in more than 20 years. Festival revivals will bring John Cox's definitive 1975 staging of Stravinsky's The Rake's Progress-designed by David Hockney-back to Glyndebourne, in addition to David McVicar's production of Mozart's landmark work, Die Entführung aus dem Serail. The production will be conducted by Nicholas Carter, who makes his Metropolitan Opera debut in 2020-21 leading Brett Dean's Hamlet-originally commissioned by Glyndebourne-with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. American soprano Lisette Oropesa returns in the role of Konstanze. The revival of Donizetti's romantic comedy L'elisir d'amore will be conducted by Enrique Mazzola, the incoming Music Director of Lyric Opera Chicago.

American singers to watch for at the Festival this summer include tenor Ben Bliss, who stars as Tom Rakewell in The Rake's Progress; contralto Avery Amereau as the heroine Bradamante in Alcina; soprano Lisette Oropesa as Pedrilllo's beloved Konstanze in Die Entführung aus dem Serail; and Australian-American soprano Danielle De Niese, who makes her role debut as Blanche de la Force in Dialogues des Carmélites.

Surrounding activities at Glyndebourne Festival 2020 offer a uniquely English experience. All performances include a 90-minute intermission to accommodate picnics in the pastoral beauty of Glyndebourne's verdant gardens, or a more formal culinary setting at one of three on-site restaurants. The gardens located on the historic property are open to ticketholders before all performances. Visitors can also enjoy exhibitions of art and sculpture throughout the opera house and gardens. This season, a special August 7 luxury train ride package onboard the Belmond British Pullman will feature its fully restored 1920s' and 1930s' train carriages with superb dining, English sparkling wine, and the best seats for the opera. For information about the Glyndebourne experience, accommodations, local attractions and more, visit glyndebourne.com.

GLYNDEBOURNE FESTIVAL 2020 OPERAS

Francis Poulenc: Dialogues des Carmélites (New Production)

Dialogues des Carmélites is one of the most devastatingly powerful works in the repertoire. Poulenc's only full-length opera is set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, and based on a true story of religious martyrdom underlined by a breathtaking score. In addition to Australian-American soprano Danielle De Niese as Blanche de la Force, the cast also features mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill as Mère Marie, a role she performed at the Metropolitan Opera last season. Directed by Barrie Kosky, Dialogues des Carmélites will have 15 performances from May 21 - July 19, 2020.

George Frideric Handel: Alcina (New Production)

This presentation of Alcina, with the Italian duo of director Francesco Micheli and conductor Gianluca Capuano, marks the first major new U.K. production of Handel's magical fantasy in over 20 years. The plot, which calls for lavish sets, follows two strong women: the heroine Bradamante, and her quest to rescue her lover Ruggiero from the powerful sorceress, Alcina. Performing the title role is Kristina Mkhitaryan, who made a remarkable Glyndebourne debut in 2017 as Violetta in La traviata. Alcina will have 14 performances from June 13 - August 6, 2020.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio (New Production)

Beethoven's only opera tracks Leonore, who tries to free her husband Florestan, imprisoned under Governor Don Pizarro. She disguises herself by dressing up as a man and gets hired under the name Fidelio by the prison ward Rocco, whose daughter Marzelline then falls in love with Fidelio. After much confusion, the married couple, sung by soprano Emma Bell and tenor David Butt Philip, are reunited and all the prisoners set free. Presented this season during the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, the production directed by Frederic Wake-Walker is a visually striking one that uses elaborate projections and sets. Robin Ticciati conducts the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. Fidelio will have 13 performances from July 25 - August 29, 2020.

In Donizetti's popular comic opera of young love, Nemorino pines for the village's fairest maid Adina, the pompous Sergeant Belcore steals her away, and Dr. Dulcamara offers up a magic potion to win her back. The ten first performances will feature Olga Kulchynska as the beautiful Adina, opposite Liparit Avetisyan as her admirer Nemorino. Those roles will then be performed by Elbenita Kajtazi, winner of the inaugural Glyndebourne Opera Cup Audience Prize, and Sehoon Moon. Director Annabel Arden's highly acclaimed production, premiered at Glyndebourne in 2007, shifts the action from the 18th century to the 1940's. L'elisir d'amore will have 15 performances from May 23 - July 18, 2020.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Entführung aus dem Serail (Festival Revival)

Mozart's colorful three-act opera singspiel was his first opera for Vienna and features some of the composer's most demanding arias. The plot follows the hero Belmonte and his servant Pedrillo as they try to save the beloved Konstanze from the harem of Pasha Selim. American soprano Lisette Oropesa returns to Glyndebourne in the role of Konstanze following her acclaimed performance as Norina in Don Pasquale at the 2017 Festival. The four artists completing the cast are all making their Glyndebourne debuts in David McVicar's production. Nicholas Carter will conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Die Entführung aus dem Serail will have 13 performances from July 4 - August 26, 2020.

Igor Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress (Festival Revival)

John Cox's definitive 1975 staging of Stravinsky's sophisticated comedy The Rake's Progress marks the return of one of Glyndebourne's greatest productions. Designed by David Hockney, this presentation will be the first chance to see the production at Glyndebourne in over a decade. Freely based on eight William Hogarth works titled A Rake's Progress, Stravinsky's only full-length opera concerns the fall of Tom Rakewell, who makes a deal with the devil and exchanges a simple life with sweetheart Anne Trulove for the worldly pleasures described by the trickster Nick Shadow. American tenor Ben Bliss returns to the Glyndebourne to make his Festival debut as Tom Rakewell, bass Matthew Rose repeats his acclaimed role of Nick Shadow, and Jakub Hrůša conducts the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The Rake's Progress will have 8 performances from August 13 - 30, 2020

GLYNDEBOURNE FESTIVAL 2020 DETAILED PROGRAM LISTING

Francis Poulenc: Dialogues des Carmélites (New Production)

May 21, 30; June 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, 24, 27; July 3, 10, and 15 at 5 pm

May 24; June 21; and July 19 at 4 pm

Robin Ticciati (U.K.), Conductor

Barrie Kosky (Australia), Director

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Soprano Danielle De Niese (Australia/U.S.), Blanche de la Force

Mezzo-soprano Katarina Dalayman (Sweden), Madame de Croissy

Mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill (Scotland), Mère Marie

Bass-baritone Paul Gay (France), Marquis de la Force

Tenor Cyrille Dubois (France), Chevalier de la Force

Soprano Florie Valiquette (French-Canadian), Soeur Constance

Soprano Golda Schultz (South Africa), Madame Lidoine, New Prioress

Mezzo-soprano Fiona Kimm (U.K.), Mère Jeanne

Mezzo-soprano Bethany Horak-Hallett (U.K.), Soeur Mathilde (Chorus)

Tenor Vincent Ordonneau (France), Father Confessor

Baritone Gihoon Kim, (South Korea), Jailer

Baritone Edwin Fardini (France), 2nd Commissary (Chorus)

Sung in French with English subtitles

George Frideric Handel: Alcina (New Production)

June 13, 17, 20, 25, 30; July 11, 17, 23, 30; August 6 at 4:30 pm

June 28; July 5, 26; and August 2 at 3:30 pm

Gianluca Capuano, (Italy), Conductor

Francesco Micheli, (Italy), Director

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

Soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan (Russia), Alcina

Soprano Nina Minasyan (Armenia), Morgana

Soprano Rowan Pierce (U.K.), Oberto

Mezzo-soprano Anna Stéphany (U.K./France), Ruggerio

Contralto Avery Amereau (U.S.), Bradamante

Tenor Anicio Zorzi Giustiniani (Italy), Oronte

Bass Alastair Miles (U.K.), Melisso

Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio (New Production)

July 25, 29; August 1, 4, and 7 at 5 pm

August 9, 12, 16, 19, 22, 24, 27 and 29 at 4 pm

Robin Ticciati (U.K.), Conductor

Frederic Wake-Walker (U.K.), Director

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

Soprano Emma Bell (U.K.), Leonore

Tenor David Butt Philip (U.K.), Florestan

Bass Gianluca Buratto (Italy), Governor Rocco, Glyndebourne Debut

Soprano Christina Gansch (Austria), Marzelline

Tenor Thomas Atkins (New Zealand), Jaquino

Baritone Michael Kupfer-Radecky (Germany), Don Pizarro

Bass-baritone Willard White (Jamaica), Don Fernando

1st Prisoner (Chorus), Robert Lewis

2nd Prisoner (Chorus), Edwin Fardini

Sung in German with English subtitles

Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore (Festival Revival)

May 23, 28; June 2, 5, 11, 19, 23, and 26; July 2, 8, 14, and 18 at 5 pm

May 31; June 7 and 14 at 4 pm

Enrique Mazzola (Italy), Conductor

Annabel Arden (U.K.), Director

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Sopranos Olga Kulchynska (Ukraine) and Elbenita Kajtazi (Kosovo), Adina

Tenors Liparit Avetisyan (Armenia) and Sehoon Moon (Korea), Nemorino

Baritone Biagio Pizzuti (Italy), Belcore

Baritone Misha Kiria (Georgia), Dulcamara

Soprano Mané Galoyan (Armenia), Giannetta

Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Entführung aus dem Serail (Festival Revival)

July 4, 9, 16, 21, 24, 31; August 5 at 4:50 pm

July 12; August 11, 14, 17, 21 and 26 at 3:50 pm

Nicholas Carter (Australia), Conductor

David McVicar (Scotland), Director

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Soprano Lisette Oropesa (U.S.), Konstanze

Tenor Martin Mitterrutzner (Germany), Belmonte, Glyndebourne debut

Bass Ante Jerkunica (Croatia), Osmin, Glyndebourne debut

Soprano Tuuli Takala (Finland), Blonde, Glyndebourne debut

Tenor Krystian Adam (Poland), Pedrillo, Glyndebourne debut

Sung in German with English subtitles

Igor Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress (Festival Revival)

August 13, 15, 18, 20, 23, 25, 28 and 30 at 4 pm

Jakub Hrůša (Czechoslovakia), Conductor

John Cox (U.K.), Director

David Hockney (U.K.), Design

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Tenor Ben Bliss (U.S.), Tom Rakewell

Bass Martin Snell (New Zealand), Father Trulove

Soprano Louise Alder (U.K.), Anne Trulove

Bass Matthew Rose (U.K.), Nick Shadow

Mezzo-soprano Carole Wilson (U.K.), Mother Goose

Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston (U.K.), Baba the Turk, Glyndebourne debut

Tenor Alan Oke (U.K.), Sellem

Bass-baritone Jack Sandison (U.K.), Keeper of the Madhouse

Sung in English with English subtitles

Subscriptions, Tickets, and Information

Public booking for Glyndebourne Festival 2020 opens online at 6pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 and by phone at 10am on Monday, March 9. Tickets range from £15 - £270. Book online at glyndebourne.com or by phone at +44 (0) 1273 815000. The Box Office is open 10am-6pm, Monday-Friday (excluding bank holidays).

Glyndebourne members enjoy priority access to tickets at glyndebourne.com/membership.

More information on tickets can be found here.





