Central City Opera's L'ESPRIT DE NOEL Home Tour Goes Virtual

Free video walkthrough of Fisher Mansion available November 20.

After 43 years as a signature holiday event in Denver, the L'Esprit de Noël Home Tour goes virtual for the first time ever in 2020.

The Central City Opera Guild's only fundraiser of the year, L'Esprit has a long history of featuring Denver's most interesting neighborhoods through a two-day walking tour of grand and historical homes decorated by the area's most prolific florists and designers.



For its 44th year, the "Le Petit" tour moves online in the form of a free video walkthrough of the incredible Fisher Mansion and features performances by Central City Opera artists. The video will be available to the general public on November 20th and will remain accessible through December 25th. Viewers are asked for a donation to support Central City Opera through this difficult time in the performing arts.



The Home: In 1896, William and Mary Fisher (of Daniels & Fisher Department Store fame) moved into a three-story Neoclassical Revival style mansion near the Colorado State Capitol. The home was designed by renowned architect Frank Edbrooke, who also designed The Brown Palace. After the Fisher family moved out, the mansion served as a number of different businesses, before being purchased in the late 90s and restored to the beautiful property it is today.



The Designers: The Guild has enlisted three floral designers and two table designers to decorate the sizeable Fisher Mansion. Florists Bouquets and Plum Sage Flowers will pair with table designers The Lark and T is for Table to decorate the interior of the home, while Birdsall & Company will decorate the beautiful gardens.



Presenting Sponsor: Longtime CCO supporter Martin "Marty" Erzinger (husband of former Guild President/current L'Esprit committee member Suzie Erzinger) and his company, Sanctuary Wealth Advisors, LLC, have generously stepped in as a top-level sponsor for the event. Sanctuary is a wealth management and investment services provider of which Marty is a founding member.

For more information about this year's tour and to view images of tours past, visit www.lesprithometour.com and www.centralcityopera.org/lesprit

