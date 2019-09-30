Celso Albelo Cancels Royal Opera House Muscat Debut

Due to a knee injury, Celso Albelo has canceled his debut at the Royal Opera House Muscat. As a result, Giorgio Berrugi will replace Albelo as Rodolfo in La Bohème.

Berrugi joins a cast that includes Irina Lungu, Gabriel Bermúdez, and Mariam Battistelli. Giuseppe Finzi conducts a production from the Opéra de Monte Carlo by Jean-Louis Grinda with performances scheduled for Oct. 3 and 5, 2019.

Albelo is set to return to the stage for "Il Pirata" at the Teatro Real de Madrid and "Doña Francisquita" at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona.

Photo Credit: Joan Tomàs





