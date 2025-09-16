Cast Change Announced for JAKUB HRŮŠA AND FRIENDS IN CONCERT September 20

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Opera House has announced a cast change for Jakub Hrůša and Friends in Concert on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Pavel Černoch has withdrawn from singing the tenor part in Dvořák’s The Spectre’s Bride due to illness. He will be replaced by Nicky Spence.

Spence made his Royal Opera debut in the 2018/19 Season as Nikita (From the House of the Dead) and has since appeared frequently on the Covent Garden stage. Most recently, he performed the role of Laca in Jenůfa under Hrůša’s baton to critical acclaim.

Upcoming engagements for Spence’s 2025/26 season include debuts at Staatsoper Hamburg as Finn/Bayan (Ruslan and Lyudmila), at Opera Philadelphia in the world premiere of Complications in Sue, and a return to Paris Opera as Arjuna (Satyagraha).

He is also a regular guest at Glyndebourne, Grange Park Opera, Welsh National Opera, Scottish Opera, English National Opera, and Opera North, and has appeared internationally with the Metropolitan Opera, Oper Frankfurt, Dutch National Opera, Staatsoper Berlin, and Teatro Real Madrid.

The rest of the cast for The Spectre’s Bride remains unchanged.