CENDRILLON [CINDERELLA] Announced At Steinmetz Hall

Fairy tales come to life as Cendrillon [Cinderella] takes the stage of Steinmetz Hall with Grammy award-winner Lindsay Ohse in the title role.

Dreams become destiny this coming February as the classic Cinderella fairy tale meets French grand opera. Bring the whole family to enjoy Opera Orlando's gorgeous production of Jules Massenet's Cendrillon [Cinderella] in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. This all-new show, full of love, laughter, and spectacular music played by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and featuring dancers from Orlando Ballet, only runs two performances, February 7 and 9, so get your tickets today to experience the thrill and spectacle of Orlando's opera company.

“Our February production will be truly magical,” shares Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser. “Massenet sticks close to the original French version of the Cinderella story by French author Charles Perrault, which is the version we all know and love, especially all our Disney fans out there. But our version will be something entirely new for our audiences. Massenet's music enriches the fairy tale elements of the story to include a touching story about family and love, while also keeping enough magic and whimsy in the opera to appeal to all ages. Our production is not only going to be a feast for the ears, but a feast for the eyes as well, all headlined by the incredible Metropolitan Opera and Grammy award-winning soprano Lindsay Ohse. Opera Orlando fans will remember her debut performance with the Company as Gilda in our 2022 production of Rigoletto, and we are so excited to have her back to sing this iconic role.”

International soprano Lindsay Ohse is praised for her "dazzling and crystal clear" voice, which she shared with Opera Orlando audiences in this season's Summer Concert Series. She returns this January to start rehearsals for Cendrillon on the heels of her performances as Papagena in The Metropolitan Opera's holiday showings of Julie Taymor's production of The Magic Flute. This production of Cendrillon marks her second time singing the title role, although she has also performed the role of Cinderella's sister, Noémie, in the 2021-22 season at The Metropolitan Opera. Ms. Ohse will be joined by Chinese tenor Zhengyi Bai making his Company debut singing the role of Prince Charming. Born and raised in Shandong province of China, Mr. Bai moved to the States to participate in the prestigious Merola Opera Program and Adler Fellowship, and has since gone on to be recognized for his “charming verve and dramatic intensity.” He sings with companies around the world including The Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, the Salzburg Festival, and companies in China.

Cendrillon will be conducted by Alexandra Enyart, who returns to the Company having last conducted the 2021 production of As One. She will be joined by stage director James Marvel, making his Company debut and taking the lead in telling this heartfelt tale. The cast also includes the powerhouse voices of baritone Darren Drone as Cinderella's father Pandolfe and mezzo-soprano Samantha W. Petersen as Cinderella's stepmother Madame de Haltiére, as well as the effervescent soprano of Alisa Jordheim as the ethereal Fairy Godmother. Opera Orlando Studio Artists soprano Kristen Marie Gillis and mezzo-soprano Erika Vasallo sing the role of Cinderella's not-so-nice stepsisters Noémie and Dorothée, and the ensemble features both members of the Opera Orlando Chorus and Youth Company, as well as dancers from Orlando Ballet.

“Getting to build a fairy tale world is a particular highlight for me as a director,” states stage director James Marvel. “Cendrillon is such a fun story to tell with the absurdity of the stepmother and stepsisters, the enchanting moments with the Fairy making Cinderella's dream come true, and the true love Cinderella finds in her Prince Charming. Really what's not to love!? Couple all of this with an incredible orchestra and singers in Steinmetz Hall and it is going to be a pretty special event for Orlando audiences.”

