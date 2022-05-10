Bryant Park Picnic Performances to Kick Off With New York City Opera's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America will officiall kick off its 2022 season on May 27 with New York City Opera's staged and costumed production of Rossini's The Barber of Seville. Directed by Helena Binder and conducted by Carmine Aufiero, the performance features Matthew Anchel (Bartolo), Tatev Baroyan (Berta), John Robert Green (Basilio), Amy Maude Helfer (Rosina), Dimitrie Lazich (Figaro), and WooYoung Yoon (Count Almaviva), as well as members of the New York City Opera Orchestra. Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera, says, "'The People's Opera' is thrilled to return to our summer home at Bryant Park, where we can continue our mission of free performances for New York audiences."

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At most performances, attendees can purchase food from a rotating line-up of local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. At all performances, Stout NYC offers cheese and charcuterie boards as well as a selection of beer, wine, frosé, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.

Additional performance information follows below. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics. For a selection of high-resolution images, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename. For more information about the series, artist interviews, photos of performers and the park, or to arrange for on-site photography or press passes, please contact John Seroff at GreenHouse Publicity by replying to this email or at John@GreenHousePublicity.com.

﻿Performance Details

Friday, May 27 at 7PM

The Barber of Seville

Gioachino Rossini's sparkling music animates the hijinks of Figaro, opera's most famous barber. Amy Maude Helfer, Dimitrie Lazich, and WooYoung Yoon star in this crowd-pleasing production directed by Helena Binder and featuring members of the New York City Opera Orchestra conducted by Carmine Aufiero.

Upcoming New York City Opera Performances at Bryant Park

Friday, June 17 at 7PM

Pride in the Park

New York City Opera's annual LGBTQ+ Pride concert will feature a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater sung by stars from City Opera's Pride Series.

Friday, August 12 at 7PM

La traviata

An abridged adaptation of Verdi's classic that inspired Moulin Rouge, with instantly recognizable tunes famously featured in Pretty Woman. Soprano Ekaterina Siurina and tenor Charles Castronovo appear with Michael Chioldi, world-renowned baritone and star of last summer's Rigoletto (a role he recently stepped into at the Metropolitan Opera for a series of critically acclaimed performances), with City Opera Music Director Maestro Constantine Orbelian at the helm.

Friday, September 2 at 7PM

Lucia di Lammermoor

Think Romeo and Juliet, but set in Scotland. Donizetti's brilliant score is the height of drama and the pinnacle of the Bel Canto style in this abridged version starring world-renowned soprano Sarah Coburn and the captivating tenor Nathan Granner, and conducted by Constantine Orbelian.

Complete Line Listings

May/June

May 27: New York City Opera: The Barber of Seville

June 3: Contemporary Dance: Performers TBA

June 4: Contemporary Dance: Ariel Rivka Dance and The Missing Element

June 10: Contemporary Dance: EMERGE125 and Ayodele Casel

June 11: Contemporary Dance: Ballet Hispánico's Social Latin Dance Class and Music From The Sole

June 17: New York City Opera: Pride in the Park

June 24: Emerging Music Festival curated by AdHoc

June 25: Emerging Music Festival curated by AdHoc

July

July 1: Carnegie Hall Citywide: Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

July 8: Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Baylor Project

July 15: Carnegie Hall Citywide: Squirrel Nut Zippers

July 22: Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Broadway Sinfonietta

July 23: Jazzmobile: Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

July 28: Performers TBA

July 29: Carnegie Hall Citywide: Performers TBA

August

August 5: Performers TBA

August 12: New York City Opera: La traviata

August 19: Asian American Arts Alliance: Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang

August 26: Habibi Festival: Esraa Warda & The Châab Lab, Firas Zreik, Yacine Boularès, and AJOYO

August 29: The Town Hall: Eighth Blackbird Celebrates John Cage

September

September 2: New York City Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor

September 8: Steinway Artists Aaron Diehl and Orrin Evans

September 9: Classical Theatre of Harlem

September 16: Accordion Festival: Heart of Afghanistan and More

September 17: American Symphony Orchestra