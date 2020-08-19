Black Opera Productions and the Jessye Norman Estate Will Present JESSYE NORMAN AT 75: A CELEBRATION

This 90-minute virtual birthday gala hosted by Kenneth Overton will take place on what would have been Ms. Norman's 75th birthday.

Black Opera Productions LLC and the Jessye Norman Estate will present Jessye Norman at 75: A Celebration.

On September 15, 2020 at 6pm EDT, Black Opera Productions LLC will present this 90-minute virtual Birthday gala hosted by Kenneth Overton on what would have been Ms. Norman's 75th Birthday.

The event will air LIVE on Facebook and YouTube in conjunction with a growing list of broadcast partners, and will feature today's hottest Black voices in opera and theatre, celebrity dedications, a tribute from her family, and a performance by students of the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

Star-studded performances, readings and dedications will include:Martina Arroyo, Simon Estes, Damien Sneed, Harolyn Blackwell, George Shirley, J'Nai Bridges ("the Beyoncé of Opera" - BET), Measha Brueggergosman, Karen Slack, Chauncey Packer, John Holiday, Audrey DuBois-Harris, Sidney Outlaw, Justin Austin, Brandie Sutton, Russell Thomas, The Norman Family and Trust and many more! The evening will culminate in a special performance by students from the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

Hosted by Kenneth Overton, baritone and associate producer of the film Black Opera, this LIVE event is not to be missed! Register / Tickets.

The funds raised from this event will support the Estate of Jessye Norman, the Jessye Norman School of the Arts, and the documentary film, BLACK OPERA, which celebrates the first generation of Black American operatic superstars.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You