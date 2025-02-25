Austin Opera Celebrates 40th Birthday In 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Austin Opera's 2025-2026 Season will mark several major milestones, as the company celebrates its 40th birthday as well as the 10th anniversary of Annie Burridge's tenure as General Director & CEO. The momentous year will also see the opening of Austin Opera's new Sarah and Ernest Butler Performing Arts Center, bringing year-round community-centric programming to the city.

"This 2025-2026 Season at Austin Opera celebrates the rich history and love for this art form that our city has built over the past four decades while also looking to a future brimming with promise and possibility," said Burridge, who was recently named one of the Top 30 Professionals of 2024 by Musical America. "From a celebratory concert led by our inimitable Music Director Timothy Myers to grand productions of an American masterpiece and opera's greatest love story, plus exciting developments at our new home, this is a season that makes an emphatic statement, that Austin is an opera town and will be for many years to come!"

The 2025-2026 Season opens in November with Celebrate Opera! A Spectacular Birthday Concert at the Long Center for the Performing Arts conducted by Timothy Myers, Austin Opera's Sarah and Ernest Butler Music Director. The two concerts will feature some of opera's most iconic showstoppers, including famous arias and ensembles from Puccini's beloved Tosca and Verdi's masterpieces Aida and Rigoletto. Guest soloists include soprano Leah Crocetto, tenor Jonathan Burton, mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams, and baritone Malcolm MacKenzie.

February brings a new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel created in partnership with Boston Lyric Opera, led by Obie Award-winning director Anne Bogart. A cast of Central Texas' finest singers will star in the opera, with Lauren Snouffer as Julie Jordan, Mark Diamond as Billy Bigelow, and Mela Sarajane Daily as Nettie Fowler.

The season concludes in spring 2026 when Puccini's masterpiece La bohème returns to Austin for four performances. One of the world's most popular and relatable operas, La bohème centers on the romance of the young poet Rodolfo and shy seamstress Mimì, who live in Paris among a group of poor, hopeful Bohemian artists. Tenor Joshua Blue and soprano Hailey Clark star in opera's greatest love story as the poet Rodolfo and the shy seamstress Mimì. Soprano Jasmine Habersham, in her Austin Opera debut, sings the role of Musetta, with baritone Troy Cook as Marcello.

Subscriptions for the 2025-2026 Season will go on sale to current subscribers on Tuesday, February 25, and new subscribers can purchase a season ticket package starting on Wednesday, March 26. Individual tickets for the season will be available on Monday, August 4, 2025. Subscriptions and individual tickets can be purchased at www.austinopera.org.

Celebrate Opera!

A Spectacular Birthday Concert

Saturday, November 15, 2025 -7:30 pm

Sunday, November 16, 2025-2:00 pm

Austin Opera celebrates 40 years as a fixture of the Austin cultural landscape with a special birthday concert featuring some of opera's most iconic showstoppers. Timothy Myers, Austin Opera's Sarah and Ernest Butler Music Director and one of America's most versatile conductors, leads the Austin Opera Orchestra & Chorus and a cast of guest vocalists in famous arias and ensembles from operatic masterpieces like Verdi's Aida and Puccini's Turandot, including "Nessun dorma," Mozart, and more. The event will also include performances of "Make Our Garden Grow" from Bernstein's Candide, and selections from West Side Story and Carousel. Rebecca Herman serves as stage director.

"I am so pleased by the wonderful variety of artistic experiences we have created for this 40th birthday season in Austin," said Myers, one of America's most versatile conductors, engaging collaborators, and innovative purveyors of ideas. "November's birthday concert will be both an exciting preview of this season's Carousel and La bohème as well as a celebration of the artists who make opera such a singularly thrilling live experience. There will be something for every Austinite, whether this is your first year as an opera fan or your 40th."

Joining the concert as guest soloists are some of opera's top voices. Described by The New York Times as possessing an "agile coloratura technique and a feeling for the Italianate style... with warmth, full penetrating sound and tenderness," American soprano Leah Crocetto continues to astonish audiences with her moving portrayals of opera's greatest heroines. She most recently joined Austin Opera in February 2025 as a soloist for Verdi's Requiem. Tenor Jonathan Burton is engaged to sing the most demanding roles in the repertoire including Cavaradossi in Tosca, Calaf in Turandot, Dick Johnson in Fanciulla del West, and Radames in Aida. In 2023, Burton delighted Austin Opera audiences as Canio in Pagliacci. Mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams, lauded by Opera News for her "velvety mezzo," last appeared in Austin as the Beggar Woman in Sweeney Todd. Baritone Malcolm MacKenzie has been heard in leading opera houses throughout the U.S. and Europe. Opera News recently raved that "his rich, warm, and dark tone was bolstered by a relentless legato line." He'll make his Austin Opera debut in April 2025 as Sharpless in Puccini's Madama Butterfly.

The Saturday evening concert will pair with the annual Season Opening Celebration, complete with a spectacular party on the H-E-B Terrace featuring cocktails and a seated pre-performance dinner, followed by an after-party complete with dancing and birthday cake.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Thursday, February 5, 2026-7:30 pm

Saturday, February 7, 2026-7:30 pm

Sunday, February 8, 2026-2:00 pm

Step right up and take your seat for this enduring story of the power of love and redemption, brimming with the unforgettable songs "Soliloquy," "If I Love You," and "You'll Never Walk Alone." Charismatic but roguish barker Billy Bigelow knows trouble all too well; it's only when he meets the resilient millworker Julie Jordan does he quickly change his tune. After struggling to provide for his soon-to-be family, Billy falls back into his past behavior, with devastating consequences.

Recognized for her unique artistic curiosity in world-class performances spanning the music of Claudio Monteverdi and Georg Frideric Handel through to Missy Mazzoli and Sir George Benjamin, Austin native Lauren Snouffer is celebrated as one of the most versatile and respected sopranos on the international stage. Last seen on the Austin Opera stage as Rosina in 2022's The Barber of Seville, Snouffer returns as Julie Jordan opposite Mark Diamond as Billy Bigelow. Complimented for his "virile and buzzy baritone" Diamond impressed Austin audiences in the fall of 2024 as Sgt. Raymond Shaw, the U.S. soldier and war hero caught in a web of political intrigue in Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell's The Manchurian Candidate, and in 2023 as the earnest, love-struck Anthony in Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. Grammy-winning soprano Mela Sarajane Daily, who wowed Austin audiences as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, returns as Nettie Fowler, Julie's cousin and trusted confidant. Ryan Everett Wood co-stars as Enoch Snow, with Robert Faires as Starkeeper. Timothy Myers leads the Austin Opera Orchestra & Chorus. Additional casting information will be announced.

The timeless American musical is brought to life in a stunning new production created in partnership with Boston Lyric Opera (premiering April 2025) and directed by Anne Bogart, with choreography by Shura Baryshnikov, who served as movement designer for Bogart's critically acclaimed production of The Handmaid's Tale at Boston Lyric Opera. Regarded as an American theater icon, Bogart is a theater and opera director, writer, educator, and founder of SITI Company, whose decades-long career has influenced generations of theater practitioners.

Puccini's La bohème

Thursday, April 30, 2026-7:30 pm

Friday, May 1, 2026-7:30 pm

Saturday, May 2, 2026-7:30 pm

Sunday, May 3, 2026-2:00 pm

Four young artists struggle to make ends meet while chasing their dreams. The passionate bohemians are determined their bonds of friendship will sustain them ...until love complicates everything.

One of the most beloved operas of all time, La bohème follows the lives of young people living in the Latin Quarter of Paris. The poet Rodolfo falls head over heels for seamstress Mimi, who lights up his world as soon as she enters the room, and painter Marcello is once again hypnotized by Musetta when her voice fills the cafe. As the chilly air is filled with love, all seems to be joy and laughter. But the realities of poverty and illness threaten to break their bohemian spirit. Puccini's soaring, aching melodies perfectly capture the emotion of every moment, from the exhilaration of young love at first sight to the story's heartbreaking conclusion.

Austin native Eboni Adams makes her company debut as director of La bohème. A multidisciplinary artist, she has worked alongside Celine Dion, Cirque du Soleil and the Los Angeles Opera, among others. As a choreographer and assistant director, she has collaborated with esteemed opera companies like Cincinnati Opera, Dallas Opera, and Washington National Opera.

Tenor Joshua Blue, who last appeared with Austin Opera as Scaramuccio in Ariadne auf Naxos, returns for three performances (April 30, May 1, May 2) as Rodolfo, a role for which he has earned rave reviews with Opera Philadelphia, the Glimmerglass Festival, and English National Opera. Rising tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr., sings the role of Rodolfo on Sunday, May 3. Hailey Clark is an award-winning operatic soprano who continues to garner praise on the international stage for her signature character portrayals, as well as her versatility in operatic and concert repertoire spanning nearly three centuries. Having made her role debut as the defiant Nedda in Austin Opera's 2023 Pagliacci, she returns to the Long Center as shy seamstress Mimì.

Baritone Troy Cook, praised for his "strong, well-rounded portrayal of Marcello" (Opera News), returns to Austin Opera, where he impressed as Father Palmer in the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Silent Night by Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell. Making her Austin Opera debut as Marcello's love, Musetta, is American soprano Jasmine Habersham, a versatile and dynamic performing artist whose voice has been hailed as "exquisite" by Broadway World and possessing a "well-controlled, silvery tone" by Opera Today.

