American Lyric Theater Expands Leadership Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Lyric Theater has announced the expansion of its senior management team. As ALT marks its 20th anniversary in 2025, this strategic restructuring strengthens the company's ability to advance its mission of nurturing new operatic works by providing comprehensive mentorship and development opportunities for composers, librettists, and dramaturgs.

Heather Johnson joins ALT as Director of Advancement and Partnerships, bringing extensive experience in fundraising and fostering strategic collaborations to the company. Additionally, Jennifer Zetlan has been appointed Director of Programs and Operations, reinforcing ALT's administrative capabilities and support of the artists in its programs.

Both Johnson and Zetlan — highly respected performers and passionate advocates for contemporary American opera — have been deeply involved with ALT in creative capacities for many years. As they take on these leadership roles, they will continue their active singing careers while drawing on their industry expertise to help shape the next chapter of ALT. Their involvement in this new capacity will strengthen the organization's ability to navigate the challenges of the evolving arts landscape while furthering its mission to support the next generation of opera writers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heather and Jennifer to ALT in these new roles, partnering with me and Associate Artistic Director Kelly Kuo to advance our mission,” said American Lyric Theater's Founder, Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson. “While Heather and Jennifer are widely recognized as exceptional singers, they also bring invaluable expertise in fundraising, industry dynamics, curriculum development, and artistic operations to ALT. Their deep history with American Lyric Theater, combined with their leadership skills and passion for new opera, will enhance ALT's ability to nurture the next generation of opera writers and the development of new works. Their vision and dedication will be instrumental in expanding our impact, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring a vibrant future for ALT."



“Throughout my career as a singer, I've been exceedingly fortunate to experience countless moments of collaborative artistic magic. But nothing compares to the wonder of working with composers and librettists as they breathe life into a new piece,” shares Johnson. “Nearly 20 years ago, ALT ignited my passion for this profound collaboration. From singing arias and choruses to workshopping one-act and full-length operas with artists in the CLDP — and having had the honor to create a principal role in The Long Walk from its inception through its world premiere — I've experienced first hand ALT's extraordinary dedication to nurturing the next generation of opera creators. While I continue my singing career, I'm honored to step into this role to help ensure that more artists have the same transformative opportunities. Great operas don't just happen. ALT changes the lives of artists and audiences alike, and I can't wait to be part of shaping its future.”

“As a singer, I have a wealth of experience bringing new operas to life,” adds Zetlan. “I have spent much of my career working alongside composers and librettists to help them realize their ideas in workshop as well as in production. I love my work telling stories through music, and I have long been looking for a new way to contribute to the field of opera as it grows and changes. As a singer with ALT, I have worked on many different pieces along their respective journeys, including children's operas like The Selfish Giant, and our most recent collaboration on Tevye's Daughters. I believe so strongly in helping creators find avenues of growth for their works in order to tell the stories they want to tell. Great operas, indeed, do not just happen. I am excited to be an artist joining the leadership of this unique artist-mentoring organization. My new role with ALT will allow me to actively support a vast array of opera composers and librettists in a new way as they find their voices and add their stories to the modern day canon.”

Comments