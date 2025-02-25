Aigul Akhmetshina and Freddie De Tommaso Will Lead the Royal Opera's CARMEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Spring, The Royal Opera will present the first revival of Damiano Michieletto's production of Carmen. Michieletto's staging casts a new light on the lust, violence and passion of Bizet's ever-popular opera, marking 150 years since the opera's premiere in 1875.

Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina returns to the role of Carmen following her commended performances in last Season's premiere. A former Jette Parker Young Artist, Akhmetshina was the youngest Carmen ever at both The Metropolitan Opera and The Royal Opera; Carmen has since become her international signature role, which she has performed at Bayerische Staatsoper, Glyndebourne Festival, Wiener Staatsoper, Deutsche Oper Berlin and at the Arena di Verona.

Akhmetshina shares the role with Anna Goryachova, who performs throughout the summer run. Goryachova made her Royal Opera debut as Carmen in the premiere of Barrie Kosky's 2018 production, and this will be the first time she has reprised the role with the Company. English-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso appears as Don José alongside Akhmetshina, his first time in the role at Covent Garden following acclaimed performances at Wiener Staatsoper and the Arena di Verona Festival.

Royal Opera regular Charles Castronovo takes over the role of Don José in the summer cast. Former Jette Parker Young Artist Yaritza Véliz, Selene Zanetti, and Valentina Puskás perform as Micaëla, with Zanetti making her House debut in the summer run. Łukasz Goliński and Christian van Horn share the role of Escamillo. Van Horn makes his House debut. The Spring run will be conducted by Mark Elder and Christopher Willis, with Ariane Matiakh conducting the Summer run. All performances feature the world-class Royal Opera Chorus, conducted by Chorus Director William Spaulding, and The Orchestra of The Royal Opera House.

This run of Carmen also features an astounding cast of Jette Parker Artists, with Valentina Puskás performing the final summer shows as Micaëla, Jamie Woollard as Zuniga, Marianna Hovanisyan as Frasquita, Jingwen Cai and Veena Akama-Makia as Mercédès, Siphe Kwani as Dancaïro, Ryan Vaughan Davies as Remendado and Grisha Martirosyan as Moralès.

The production also includes the RBO Youth Opera Company, The Royal Opera's in-house chorus of 9–13-year-olds, as local neighbourhood children. The Youth Opera Company is a free initiative that gives children from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to perform in Royal Opera productions. Offering lessons in performing arts, stage craft and music from world-class artists, the Company aims to inspire young people to be more engaged in the arts through greater access to creative education and live theatre.

Comments