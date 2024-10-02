90.9 WGUC To Broadcast Cincinnati Opera's 2024 Summer Festival On Sunday Evenings In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Relive the magic of Cincinnati Opera's 2024 Summer Festival on Sunday evenings this November when 90.9 WGUC, Cincinnati's classical public radio station, broadcasts performances from Cincinnati Opera's 2024 season. Each broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET and can be heard locally on air at 90.9 FM and online at wguc.org.

Cincinnati Opera's 2024 Summer Festival took place June 13–July 27, 2024, at Cincinnati's historic Music Hall. The operas to be broadcast include Don Giovanni, La Traviata, and Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio. For additional details, please visit wguc.org.

CINCINNATI OPERA'S 2024 SUMMER FESTIVAL ON 90.9 WGUC

Broadcast Schedule:

Sunday, November 3 | 8 p.m. ET

Don Giovanni

Originally performed June 13 and 15, 2024, at Cincinnati Music Hall

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte

Dame Jane Glover, conductor; Alison Moritz, stage director

Featuring Elliot Madore, Jessica Faselt, Jessica Rivera, Aaron Blake, Christian Pursell, Erin Keesy, Joseph Parrish, Patrick Guetti; Cincinnati Opera Chorus; Cincinnati Ballet; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Description:

Mozart's riveting masterpiece follows Don Giovanni, a man who uses people without a care for their hearts, or the consequences. All the while, the Don's servant Leporello records his master's misdeeds. By killing the father of a woman he's attacked, Giovanni sets in motion events that could lead to his end. Will he get away with his unrepentant pursuit of selfish desire, or will there be hell to pay?

Sunday, November 10 | 8 p.m. ET

La Traviata

Originally performed June 27, 28, and 30, 2024, at Cincinnati Music Hall

Music by Giuseppe Verdi; libretto by Francesco Maria Piave

Lorenzo Passerini, conductor; Trevore Ross, stage director

Featuring Gilda Fiume, Santiago Ballerini, Anthony Clark Evans, Taylor-Alexis Dupont, Demetrious Sampson, Jr., Mike Young, Thomas Dreeze, Samuel Smith, Tanya Harris, Ivan Griffin; Cincinnati Opera Chorus; Cincinnati Ballet; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Description:

Alfredo wants to be with Violetta, but they come at love from different sides. Alfredo toasts to true love, affection that endures, while Violetta celebrates desires that are fun, free, and fleeting. Persuaded to try another way of life, she agrees to stop playing games. But old habits die hard. Featuring one of opera's ultimate soprano roles, La Traviata explores the passions and pitfalls of the heart. Will Violetta find love that lasts, before it's too late?

Sunday, November 17 | 8 p.m. ET

Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio

Originally performed July 18, 20, 21, 25, and 27, 2024, at Cincinnati Music Hall

Music and lyrics by Paul McCartney and Carl Davis

Joseph Young, conductor; Caroline Clegg, stage director

Featuring Andrew Owens, Jacqueline Echols McCarley, Kayleigh Decker, Kevin Short; Cincinnati Opera Chorus; Cincinnati Boychoir; Cincinnati Ballet; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Description:

Memories from Paul McCartney's life in Liverpool, England, inspire this story of growing up and finding our way. Beginning with Latin text that means “not for ourselves, but for the whole world were we born,” Liverpool Oratorio explores formative moments, relationships, and the responsibilities we accept. Cincinnati Opera proudly presents the world-premiere stage adaptation of McCartney's acclaimed 1991 work for orchestra, chorus, and soloists. It's a powerful story, full of heartfelt lyrics and soaring melodies, presented in a brand-new stage production.

Photo credit: Philip Groshong

Comments