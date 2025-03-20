Video: Watch Christina Nilsson Sing 'O patria mia' From Michael Mayer's AIDA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Christina Nilsson sings an excerpt from the title character’s Act III aria in a recent performance of Michael Mayer's production of AIDA. The orchestra is conducted by Alexander Soddy. Videography by Pete Scalzitti.

After being postponed due to the pandemic in the 2020-21 season, The Met's new production of the opera Aida finally opened as part of the 2024/2025 season with a completely new staging, directed by Michael Mayer. Mayer most recently directed Swept Away on Broadway, with other recent credits including Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more.

Soprano Angel Blue is making her long-awaited Met role debut as the Ethiopian princess torn between love and country, one of opera’s defining roles. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for the New Year’s Eve premiere of Michael Mayer’s spectacular new staging, which brings audiences inside the towering pyramids and gilded tombs of ancient Egypt with intricate projections and dazzling animations.

Mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi, following her 2024 debut in Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, is Aida’s Egyptian rival Amneris, sharing the role with Elīna Garanča, who returns to the Met for the first time since 2020. Leading tenors Piotr Beczała and Brian Jagde alternate as the soldier Radamès, who completes the greatest love triangle in the repertory.

The cast also features baritones Quinn Kelsey, Amartuvshin Enkhbat, and Roman Burdenko as Amonasro and basses Dmitry Belosselskiy, Alexander Vinogradov, and Morris Robinson as Ramfis. Christina Nilsson makes her Met debut in the title role in March, and Alexander Soddy shares conducting duties.

Comments