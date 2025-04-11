LE NOZZE DI FIGARO to be Presented at Teatro Grattacielo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Grattacielo's 2025 season will conclude with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, showcasing emerging international talent in three performances. Conducted by Mexican pianist and conductor Abdiel Vázquez, with direction by Teatro Grattacielo's Artistic Director, Stefanos Koroneos, this production promises a dynamic and fresh interpretation of the classic opera.

"Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais' The Marriage of Figaro has long fascinated me-not merely as a comedic masterpiece but as a daring precursor to societal upheaval. Napoleon Bonaparte aptly remarked that it was "the Revolution already put into action," highlighting its role in challenging the status quo and foreshadowing the French Revolution.

In this production, shadows play a pivotal role, serving as metaphors for the unseen forces and suppressed desires that drive the characters. By manipulating light and shadow, we reveal the dualities within each persona-their public facades and private turmoils-creating a world that teeters between illusion and reality. To deepen this connection to Beaumarchais' biting satire, I have embedded moments of the original play's dialogue into the score, allowing the voices of the past to echo within Mozart's music."

--Stefanos Koroneos, Director

Performances will take place at La MaMa, The Downstairs Theater from Friday, July 25th at 7pm, Saturday, July 26th at 6pm, and Sunday, July 27th at 3pm.

The performance will be sun in Italian with English supertitles, conducted by Abdiel Vázquez, Stefanos Koroneos.

