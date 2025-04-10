THE TIN ANGEL World Premiere and More Set for Teatro Grattacielo 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro Grattacielo has unveiled its 31st Season, marking a significant expansion with the addition of a third production and an enhanced "Creative Tableaux" educational and community outreach program.

The Tin Angel - World Premiere

June 28-29, 2025 at the Ellen Stewart Theater, La MaMa

The Tin Angel Opera, written to a libretto by Paul Pines and based on his widely acclaimed novel of the same name, with music by award-winning composer Daniel Asia, is set in the edgy world of a NYC downtown Bowery jazz club, where a unique cast of characters play out their dramatic story as a call for redemption. The inspiration behind the story is The Tin Palace, the real-life New York City's jazz mecca of the 70s, founded by Paul Pines in 1973.​​

Performances will take place at the Ellen Stewart Theater at La MaMa, just two blocks from the original Tin Palace. The production will be conducted by David Bloom and directed by Chloe Treat.

Tribute to Naples: Songs of Eternal Passion

July 15, 2025 at Columbus Citizens Foundation

This special concert, created by Enzo Pizzimenti, celebrates the enduring legacy of Neapolitan song, a tradition that has resonated with audiences across generations and continents, and served as a cultural anchor for Italian immigrants in America. From the sunlit streets of Naples to the bustling enclaves of New York City's Little Italies, these songs carried more than melody-they carried memory. For early Italian immigrants, Neapolitan songs were not only expressions of love, longing, and identity, but also vital links to home, shared proudly in backyards, street corners, and community halls. They shaped the emotional landscape of the immigrant experience and remain deeply woven into the fabric of American musical history.

Generación Perdida

July 18, 2025 at the Downstairs Theater, La MaMa

Teatro Grattacielo is proud to present the world premiere of Generación Perdida, a monodrama-opera composed by Mexican composer Jorge Sosa, based on the book by Mexican-Colombian poet Javier Moro Hernandez(Ediciones Periféricas). The piece explores the humanitarian crisis affecting Mexico and Latin America, where kidnapping and forced disappearances have profoundly impacted countless communities over the past decade. It reflects on the complex realities of violence in the region and the broader social and political forces at play.

Rather than depicting violence directly, Generación Perdida seeks to create space for reflection and dialogue through the expressive power of poetry and music. By juxtaposing art and beauty against the weight of these themes, the piece invites audiences to engage in conversation about memory, resilience, and the pursuit of peace.

L'Amico Fritz

July 19-20, 2025 at the Downstairs Theater, La MaMa

Teatro Grattacielo brings back Pietro Mascagni's charming verismo opera, L'Amico Fritz. This revival aims to introduce a wider audience to the rarely performed masterpiece, last presented by the company in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The opera will be directed by Anna Laura Miszerak.

Le Nozze di Figaro

July 25-27, 2025 at the Downstairs Theater, La MaMa

The season concludes with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, showcasing emerging international talent in three performances. Conducted by Mexican pianist and conductor Abdiel Vázquez, with direction by Teatro Grattacielo's Artistic Director, Stefanos Koroneos, this production promises a dynamic and fresh interpretation of the classic opera.

Creative Tableaux

Teatro Grattacielo's "Creative Tableaux" represents a pioneering and immersive approach to opera education, encompassing multiple art forms to foster creativity, collaboration, and appreciation for opera. Through the program, TG aims to instill a lifelong love for the arts in the hearts of young students and community members, empowering them to become the next generation of opera enthusiasts, performers, and supporters.

The program offers a unique collaboration of opera, visual arts and working-based learning internships to create an engaging and exciting educational experience for everyone. Through "Creative Tableaux," participants are immersed in the world of opera, learning about the art form as well as collaborating with professional opera creatives and visual art experts to create their own projects.

Comments