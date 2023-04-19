Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
sophie meiers Announces EP 'shine__space' & Drops Lead Single

The new EP will be out May 26 via Epitaph Records.

Apr. 19, 2023  

The LA-based multi-hyphenate creative sophie meiers (they/them) invites us into their world with the announcement of their new EP, 'shine__space' out May 26 via Epitaph Records.

The first of three EPs to come, each one encapsulating its own unique sound, story, and world- which sophie refers to as their "portals". Sonically, the first portal revolves around cutting sequenced synths, arpeggiators, and resampled audio - vocal chops reminiscent of a digital age.

Leave behind the present moment and venture into the first portal with lead single, "okay w/ that". The lush electronic track immerses you in a metallic, synthetic dreamscape, decorated with vulnerable lyrics disguised by robotic sounding vocals.

Despite its surrealistic composition, the song explores the pain of coming to terms with a one sided relationship. They explain, "It's gut wrenching knowing you care about somebody more than they care about you. The song is about being so consumed with love that you cave in, because you can't help but love them anyways."

Drenched in chrome and reflecting blue and purple light, sophie describes shine__space as the gateway; the space outside of the house past the windows and the sky. "When I listen to music, I see and experience vivid imagery - sounds have smells, environments, and textures to me." This is the main inspiration behind their portals - to be able to translate the elaborate visions in their imagination into the real world. shine__space is threaded with surreal, euphoric stories that suspend you in an anodized environment - inviting you to observe these preserved moments through an out-of-body experience.

The character that belongs to this world is a demi-human android - emblazoned with bright blue and purple hair, sculptures, and textiles. Buckle in, and step into the first doorway of this alternate universe. It's everything you never imagined.

Hailing from a small mountain town in Colorado, sophie meiers became obsessed with music at a young age, propelled by the myriad of resources that the internet holds. They left home at 15, paving their own way through creative ingenuity and a DIY mindset that carries into their art and work ethic.

Existing on a plane all their own, meiers has created a surrealist alternate universe for their art to live, melding their passions for writing, visual artistry, and producing with an aesthetic uniquely theirs. Their experimental production, sultry vocals, and lyrical honesty have garnered them 700K monthly listeners, with their talents recognized and celebrated by The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Consequence, i-D, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo by Lindsey Nico Mann



