remy Announces Signing to Hopeless Records

Multi-faceted writer/producer turned solo artist remy is excited to announce his signing to Hopeless Records today. To celebrate the announcement, remy is sharing a new single and video "i know why you stay out."

Described as "a song that's meant to feel like getting grounded," remy shares that he "hopes listeners can see themselves in the song and gives them some modern nostalgia." Fans can check out the new single now below.

Based in NYC, remy started his musical career as a producer/writer - writing songs for artists like The Chainsmokers, Olivia Holt, Alexander 23, and more. Frustrated with the monotony of writing straightforward Top 40 songs, and longing to make something genuine and impossible to replicate, remy released his first solo single, "useless." Creatively invigorated, remy dove head first into creating and writing authentic, genre-less, songs with pop hooks and hard hitting drums cast in a lofi aesthetic.

Inspired by classic emo artists like The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and Fall Out Boy, remy effortlessly blends lofi, bedroom pop, pop punk/emo, and alternative beats into a sound affectionately referred to as "if Drake was in the 1975." With incredibly picturesque lyrics that are immensely relatable, remy's new song, "i know why you stay out" captures the feeling of melancholy washed in novelty and nostalgia.