poolblood Releases Debut LP 'mole'

The album was released via Next Door Records (The Weather Station, Ada Lea, Charlotte Cornfield, Patrick Holland, Hua Li 化力, etc.).

Toronto's Maryam Said (she/they) who performs as poolblood, released their debut full length album, mole, via Next Door Records (The Weather Station, Ada Lea, Charlotte Cornfield, Patrick Holland, Hua Li 化力, etc.).

The driving, ominous, and uncertain standout track "voyager" offers a high point in the record's intensity following previously released singles "twinkie," "shabby," "my little room," and "wfy."

Melding slowcore-esque guitars and vocal harmonies with mercurial strings courtesy of collaborator Eliza Niemi, the track details the end of a relationship. For Said, it's a song about "finally letting go," a sentiment mirrored by the track's arc from dissonance to relative calm.

With mole, poolblood has crafted an entire album centered on stories of deep and abiding intimacies - romantic and platonic - that run so far below the surface, they become the root of everything that grows above.

"I wanted to capture all of the uncomfortable moments in all of my relationships, writing about the discomfort and not sensitizing it," they explain. Not afraid of letting their sly sense of humor bleed through the layers, mole remains playful and tender, moving your feet to the rhythm of an ever-present heart.

The album is awash with a multitude of collaborators, each bringing their own unique talent and skill into the mix. Louie Short and Shamir worked with Said as producers on the project and played on a number of tracks, in addition to a cadre of musicians like Christian Lee Hutson, Eliza Niemi, Dorothea Paas, Grant Pavol, Victoria Bury, Annie Truscott, Nick Short, and Drew & Jeremy Harmon filtering in and out of each song.

Raised in a religious household at arm's length from popular music, Maryam nonetheless found themselves drawn in by the music of Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), and later by artists like Fiona Apple, Nick Drake, Ichiko Aoba, Yuck, Title Fight, The Apples in stereo, Mitski, Deftones, and every stop in between.

Channeling these influences, along with films like the critically acclaimed homoerotic drama My Own Private Idaho, Said is the rare artist who picks through the layers of the art they absorb and finds takeaways to bring home and use in their own creations, taking lessons learned from the art that has impacted them the most to perfect their own craft.

Throughout mole, poolblood serves as a halcyon guide through a world of their own creation, lush and dense and beautiful at one turn, sparse and tender and revelatory in others. With an undeniable ear for the building blocks of an unforgettable hit, poolblood is an invitation to a journey, the offer of the expanse of a musical universe that is ever-expanding.

