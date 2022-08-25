morgen Releases New Single 'Hammock'

Reminiscent of the star-crossed romance of your adolescent years that you just didn't know how to walk away from, 18-year-old indie-pop visionary morgen today releases her new single "Hammock."

Once again proving her knack for writing concise earworm hits, morgen paints a picture of discovering individuality, laced with longing for companionship. "Hammock" is the second single off of her EP that is slated to arrive this fall via Avoca Drive and Sony Music Australia.

On today's release, morgen jokingly says, "Welcome to the story of a kid who has no idea how to break up with somebody."

Kicking off the era of her second EP, morgen released "Mom Jeans" in July. This short and sweet jab at anyone who has ever told her how to present herself was met with praise from Triple J, Billboard, Consequence, Los Angeles Magazine, and Early Rising to name a few.

Prior to the single's release, morgen's videos teasing "Mom Jeans" garnered over 4 million views and inspired a social media trend where existing fans and new listeners alike shared their go-to outfits while playing the track. And now following the single's release, the single's videos are at over 8 million views.

After spending her early teenage years desperately seeking to find her place in a world that was mostly upside down, 18-year-old morgen is now fully embracing the chaos that accompanies the challenges of becoming an adult. A member of the pandemic-era teenage generation, morgen's "sweet 16" years were full of lonely self-discovery, perfectly chronicled in her debut EP, Unaccompanied Minor.

Recently turning 18 and moving out of her lockdown family home for the brave new independent world of LA life is overwhelming, to say the least - yet she's happier than she's ever been. As she says, "growing up is not as terrifying as people make it out to be, all you have to do is pretend you know what you're doing and you're halfway there."

morgen has always leaned into the unconventional, favoring homeschooling over a traditional education and the local arts scene over her community's affinity for sports. The influence of artists like Led Zeppelin, Billie Holiday, Carole King, and Amy Winehouse permeated her upbringing. Barely a toddler, she began playing music, and by five years old, she was singing in her dad's band. At six, she entered the realm of musical theater. Now, she's a black belt who also teaches karate. And she hasn't slowed down since.

The singer-songwriter's first EP was supported by Spotify, Apple, Billboard, and more. Bouncy single "Fine By Me" was on the Triple J most-played list for over 2 months, and hit the top 100 radio charts in Australia. Elton John shared both "Odd One Out" and "3D" on his Apple Music radio show, a moment morgen says was "a spiritually enlightening experience- probably one of the greatest moments of my life to date."

And now, morgen is gearing up to release her second EP with newfound confidence. "Mom Jeans," morgen's first single of 2022, is a rallying call for wearing what you want. In the fall, this single, "Hammock" and everything else to come will all culminate into morgen's energetic second EP, to be released with Avoca Drive/Sony Music Australia.

Listen to the new single here: