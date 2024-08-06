little bit (Formerly of Lilith ffo Julianna Hatfield, The Beths) Shares New Single 'out to dry'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles-based little bit, the project of Boston-raised Hannah Liuzzo (formerly of Lilith) has today shared a new single, "out to dry" – this comes as the latest to be lifted from her forthcoming debut EP, talk a blue streak which is out via Hit the North Records on September 20.



Following tips at FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Northern Transmissions, Autumn Roses, Post-Trash and more for early singles, "lying to you" and "lead you on", the talk a blue streak EP comes produced by Bradford Krieger who previously worked with Joyer on their acclaimed 2024 record, Night Songs, as well as Squirrel Flower, Horse Jumper of Love and Model/Acrtriz.



Speaking about the road-trip ready new single which nods to the likes of Bethany Cosentino and Jenny Lewis, Liuzzo says: "out to dry is the emptiness you’re left with after you decide to consciously let go. For me, letting go requires giving myself permission to wallow and retraining my thoughts to focus on other things. When you’re in the throes of a fixation, letting go can feel like the completely wrong decision, and it’s not until you’re out of the thick of the feelings that you can look back and realize it was the right thing for you."

Previously, as part of the Disposable America and Take This to Heart-signed power-pop trio, Lilith, Liuzzo has toured and performed with the likes of Frankie Cosmos, Xiu Xiu, Chastity Belt, Snail Mail, The Hold Steady, Porches, Horse Jumper of Love, Slaughter Beach Dog, Pom Pom Squad, Fiddlehead, Diet Cig, Squirrel Flower, Lomelda, and more. little bit presents something of a new arc for Hannah though; a fresh project, a new sound, and a relocation across the U.S. to the West Coast. With little bit, Hannah has honed her inspirations, taking notes from the pop sounds of Charli XCX, Avril Lavigne and Michelle Branch and cutting those with the indie-rock diet she grew up on – that of Elliott Smith and Sufjan Stevens. As a result, we are left with something indie-pop adjacent, occasionally leaning into gleeful mall-pop and yearning college-rock. At its core, it truly celebrates the joy of accomplished, catchy melodies flanked with razor-sharp lyrical wit.



talk a blue streak is something of a celebration of the cathartic release that comes with being honest and not holding back. Liuzzo wrote this EP when she was in the throes of feeling like she was an emotional burden, "when I felt that my feelings were ‘too much’, feeling embarrassed that I was ‘too needy’ or ‘too soft’." It's about giving in to your gut instinct that tells you to reply, that tells you to speak up, that tells you let go, that tells you to leave things uncomfortable or messy if that feels right to you. Those societal pressures that dictate how to refrain and the imperative of 'playing it cool' are crushed by Liuzzo in a charming, endearing manner across a six-track collection.

