iann dior Releases New Single 'Saddest Soundtrack'

Sep. 22, 2022  

Multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist iann dior releases his new single "saddest soundtrack." The track premiered earlier today on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop show with Mollie King.

Produced by Travis Barker, "saddest soundtrack" takes a more somber turn for dior. The track is a wistful look back on a previous relationship and the inner turmoil that follows a breakup, paired with a reverb-drenched guitar loop that further emphasizes this nostalgic reflection.

On the track, dior says "'saddest soundtrack' is about reflecting on a past relationship that was a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Letting out the emotions of a love long lost and dark times that followed can be cathartic for me in my music. So many people experience the same thing so I wanted to connect to my fans and let them know they're not alone."

dior is currently embarking on the European leg of Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout Tour." The tour kicked off earlier this summer in the U.S. hitting major cities including New York, Washington DC, and more, and will wrap on October 12th in Amsterdam. Please see below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit here for more information.

dior recently wrapped on a successful New York Fashion Week earlier this month, attending various shows and events, and sitting front row for luxury brands including Marni and Tommy Hilfiger.

Earlier this summer, dior released his single "Live Fast Die Numb," an anthemic record that highlights the wide scope of his talent. Upon release, the track received acclaim from BET, HotNewHipHop, and more.

In January, dior released his latest album on to better things. The album showcases his musicality, tapping into his alt-pop/rock sensibilities on tracks like "obvious," which dior performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Travis Barker, while still maintaining his capabilities as a rapper on trap influenced tracks like "i might" and "v12" ft. Lil Uzi Vert. The album has amassed over 180+ million streams and upon release landed as the lead album on the "New Music Friday" roundup on NPR's "All Songs Considered" Podcast, who praised dior for "making a run at world domination with a seamless, genre-blurring mix of guitar rock, pop and rap."

The album received additional critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NME, who hailed the project a "a bigger, more confident statement, and a perfect ode to the evolution of pop-punk." This spring, dior was also recently announced as the face of German luxury fashion house MCM's 2022 Spring/Summer campaign, an interdimensional journey in utopian paradise.

Previously, dior earned a Billboard Hot 100 #1 for his feature on 4x Platinum hit "Mood" with 24KGoldn, which spent 33 weeks inside the Top 10 and has amassed over one billion audience spins at radio and over career 3.7 billion streams. He added to his accolades 2 VMA nominations for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, Billboard and iHeart Radio award nominations, four RIAA-certified gold singles, and collaborations with everyone from Travis Barker to Clean Bandit to Lil Baby. With all of these achievements under his belt, iann dior has become a genre-agnostic force to be reckoned with in pop music today.

Listen to the new single here:

"MAINSTREAM SELLOUT TOUR" EU DATES

September 23: Festhalle - Frankfurt, DE

September 25: Olympiahalle - Munich, DE

September 27: Mediolanum Forum - Milan, IT

September 28: Hallenstadion - Zurich, CH

September 29: Zenith - Paris, FR

October 1: Wembley Arena - London, UK

October 4: Arena - Birmingham, UK

October 6: Leeds Arena - Leeds, UK

October 7: OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

October 9: 3arena - Dublin, IR

October 12: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL

