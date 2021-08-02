iHeartMedia Announces the Return of the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

iHeartMedia announced today the return of iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 16. The annual concert event showcases the ever-growing cultural power of Latin music with an A-list slate of performances from Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Zion & Lennox, Lunay, Mariah Angeliq, and a special performance from J Balvin, with more to be announced. Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio, will once again host the eighth annual event.

In addition to the performances, legendary artist Luis Fonsi will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community. A five-time Grammy nominee and five-time Latin Grammy winner, Fonsi broke seven Guinness World Records with his wildly popular song "Despacito," which topped the charts in 47 countries and later continued to dominate the #1 spot with multiple hits including "Échame La Culpa," "Calypso," "Imposible," and "Date La Vuelta," among others. Fonsi has been supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for nearly 16 years and was heavily involved in recovery efforts after Hurricanes Irma and Maria impacted much of Puerto Rico and Mexico, which inspired him to create his 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, the Luis Fonsi Foundation.

"Nothing matches the energy of live Latin music," said Santos. "After a wonderful virtual event in 2020, we are excited to be back in person at the Amway Center with a truly impressive lineup. We are especially excited to present Luis Fonsi with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, for his dedication to uplifting the Latin community and sharing Latin culture around the world."

LiveXLive (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive") will exclusively stream the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina for fans globally, and iHeartMedia's Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, and Spanish Oldies radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 5th at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

Every year since 2014, iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina has brought together the biggest names in Latin Music to perform live on one stage on one night. The inaugural event included performances from Ricky Martin, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Roberto Tapia, Alejandra Guzmán, La Original Banda el Limón feat. Voz a Voz, Jesse & Joy, J Balvin and Becky G. Over the last several years, the event has featured all-star performances from Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Gente De Zona, Ozuna and more.

Proud partners of this year's event include Ally, Corona, Goya Foods and Pepsi Stronger Together, with more to be announced.

For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/fiesta.