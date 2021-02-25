girlfriends Invites Fans to Join Music Video for 'Where Were You'

girlfriends, the pop-punk duo comprised of Travis Mills (musical artist, Beats 1 Host, actor) and Nick Gross (Big Noise, Gross Labs, Find Your Grind), have shared a new music video for their song "Where Were You". This new heartfelt video encompasses the trials and turbulations of this past year by featuring footage sent in from fans showing what they struggled with and overcame during the year of 2020. This emotional video, full of videos and images submitted from fans, helps show support for anyone who may be struggling with mental health along with various other obstacles. Fans can watch the music video for "Where Were You" below.

"This video would not exist without every single person who supports girlfriends. The fact that they trusted us enough to share the experiences that so many of us go through is a huge responsibility and one we did not take lightly," shares Mills. "This video is a testament to the things that were supposed to tear us apart and how instead we persevere. It is a calling card to anybody out there that is struggling to know they are not alone. This is an honest and vulnerable representation of the people around the world who listen and relate to the music we make and we are so grateful to tell their stories."

girlfriends has previously dropped music videos for singles "Jessica", "Eyes Wide Shut" and "California", heralding praise from from MTV's Friday Livestream, Loudwire, Alternative Press, PopCrush, idobi Radio, Noctis Magazine and more. The tracks received adds to coveted playlists including Spotify's New Noise and California Rock State playlists as well as Apple Music's New Music Daily and Breaking Alternative playlists. Fans can look into the writing of "Eyes Wide Shut" through a recent Beat x Beat feature with Beats by Dre.

girlfriends is available to stream today here.

Gross and Mills first walked right up to the edge of rock stardom before either of them had even left their teens. The brash and catchy hip-hop Travis made in his Riverside, California bedroom and posted on MySpace as "T. Mills" led to a major label deal, a spot on the Warped Tour, and an electric buzz, presaging the era of SoundCloud emo-rap and laptop hooks that was to come. At 17, Gross found himself in New York's Times Square playing MTV's TRL, in a pop-punk band featured prominently on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, with a major label contract of their own.

Like the punk rock music that first inspired him as a teenager, Mills sees girlfriends as an outlet for soulful expression and emotional catharsis, a means to process his feelings of grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life, in a way that's likely to connect with others who struggle. Nick is equally enthusiastic to have another crack at pop-punk, the genre that first set him on his career path.

Watch the video here: