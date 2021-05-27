girl in red Shares 'Body And Mind' Video

Today girl in red - a.k.a. Marie Ulven - shares the Thea Hvistendahl-directed video for "Body And Mind," a standout track from her recently-released debut album if i could make it go quiet. Ulven tells us "I was working with the director Thea Hvistendahl and she's absolutely crazy and really funny. Making this video and giving 'Body And Mind' a new dimension with these visuals is really dope. It feels like it's been awhile since I've seen some witch s so it was about time!" Watch "Body And Mind" below.

Her debut received rave reviews from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, Billboard, Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, The FADER, NYLON, Teen Vogue and more and is being hailed as a groundbreaking release and Ulven a new voice for her generation.

Marie recently spoke to Hrishikesh Hirway of Song Exploder podcast about "Serotonin," listen to the episode HERE. She also spoke to The FADER's new Interview podcast which you can listen to HERE.

In addition to her recently-announced appearance at Firefly Music Festival this September, girl in red has also announced her first North American headline tour in support of if i could make it go quiet. The tour will begin next March & run through April, hitting most major cities. Tickets on sale now with some shows already sold out. All dates are listed below.

girl in red will also perform an exclusive livestream performance in partnership with Spotify on June 24th. It's part of a new artist series that also includes The Black Keys, Leon Bridges, Bleachers and more. For more details head to Spotify.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Kise