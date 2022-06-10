flipturn Announce Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Shadowglow'

Today, flipturn gives fans the news they have been holding their breath for: the band's debut album Shadowglow will be released in its entirety on August 19. To hold listeners over in the meantime, the band today releases their next single "Whales."

This fiercely tender track is driven by a comforting bassline that contrasts with the internal turmoil of the lyrics. "Whales" peers into the state of emotional comatose it's far too easy to slip into when faced with crushing amounts of pressure. Pre-order the Shadowglow vinyl here.

As the song and its storyline continue to build, "Whales" leads into the iconic style of breakdown associated with flipturn's sound, meant to spellbind an entire arena. Following this sonic highpoint, the song starts to delicately dissolve, before its abrupt ending, like an interrupted breath or the final pages ripped out from a book.

Lead guitarist Tristan Duncan said, "'Whales' feels a lot like a form of escapism or a coping mechanism for dealing with too much pressure. I always envision walking through life underwater - but it's only you, nobody else seems to notice or be affected. So naturally, you're going to try to ignore it like everybody else. It's a sort of self-delusion that we all tell ourselves when it comes to dealing with things we don't want to deal with."

Further elaborating on the meaning behind the single, lead singer Dillon Basse said, "'Whales' overall is about giving so much to something; somewhat blindly putting your heart into it, only to be let down most of the time. It's about how much a heart can endure before it loses feeling all together. The song is an internal conversation where a heart is explaining it can't do any more, and its owner can't do anything but to simply accept and understand."

Along with the upcoming release of the band's debut album, comes the Shadowglow Tour. Starting in the backyard of where the band formed in Jacksonville, FL, the Shadowglow Tour will run through the rest of the year, moving from coast to coast. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and all tour information can be found here and below.

On top of the band's headline tour dates, they will be playing at some of this summer's most iconic festivals including Bonnaroo, Levitate and Lollapalooza, giving fans plenty of opportunity to experience the magnetism of a flipturn live show. Following their debut album release, the band will be putting on their own curated festival, Playground Music Festival, in Gainesville, FL - one of the cities that was deeply important to their formative years as a band.

Listen to the new single here:

2022 TOUR DATES

6/11 - Jacksonville, FL - Riverfront Plaza (free show)

6/19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

6/30 - Savannah, GA - District Live&

7/1 - Charleston, SC - Windjammer&

7/2 - Outer Banks, NC - Outer Banks Brewing Station#

7/3 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27&

7/5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club@

7/6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar@

7/8 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music Festival

7/9 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse

7/10 - Rowayton, CT - Bayley Beach

7/16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar%

7/29 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

8/27 - Gainesville, FL - Playground Music Festival

9/17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

9/18 - Knoxville, TN - Newground Festival

9/27 - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theater

9/29 - Austin, TX - Parish

9/30 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar

10/1 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

10/5 - Phoenix, AR - Valley Bar

10/6 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

10/8 - San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew Rock

10/9 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/12 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

10/13 - Portland, OR - Holocene

10/15 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

10/18 - Salt Lake City - Kilby Court

10/19 - Salt Lake City - Kilby Court

10/21 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

10/22 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

10/25 - Kansas City, MO - recordBAR

10/27 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

10/28 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room at Colectivo

11/2 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

11/3 - Detroit, MI - The Underground

11/4 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works

11/9 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

11/12 - Washington D.C. - Black Cat

11/13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

11/30 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

12/1 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12/2 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

12/3 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

& with Illiterate Light

# with Easy Honey

@ with The Haunting

% with Rohna