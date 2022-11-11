Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
evrYwhr Releases New Single "Roll On Me" Featuring Patoranking

“Roll On Me” is accompanied by a vibrantly colored music video directed by Director K (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Skepta).

Nov. 11, 2022  

GRAMMY-winning songwriter, singer, and producer evrYwhr has released his new single and music video "Roll On Me" featuring Nigerian superstar, Patoranking, via Saint & Citizen Music. The song - produced by Trakmatik (Keyshia Cole, Jordin Sparks, Fergie), Swanky, and Hvstle - gives listeners a reason to feel sexy as evrYwhr expresses the more sensual side of love both lyrically and sonically over Afro-Caribbean sounds interwoven with seductive saxophone lines.

"Roll On Me" is accompanied by a vibrantly colored music video directed by Director K (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Skepta) which follows an intimate love story as the artists serenade their love interests.

"Exploring my freedom inspired me to create 'Roll On Me,'" shares evrYwhr. "I was extremely judgmental of the songs I was writing, so, I took the advice of Andy Warhol when he said, 'Don't think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it's good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.' So I put the mantra into action."

He continues, "Every morning for a few weeks, I woke up and wrote a 60 second Reel Song using Splice Loops for Instagram which I recorded and posted a video for the same day. This daily practice led me to free my mind and clear blockages of beliefs that were limiting my art. The music I'm creating now is an expansion of me, an expression from an honest place. As I began to live a fuller, more limitless life, I've discovered a newfound freedom that comes from creating without overthinking."

Known as a music visionary, evrYwhr's sound is an eclectic mix of positive, uplifting, R&B pop which has been making waves for its cinematic and orchestral vibes. "Roll On Me" is the latest single in a string of recent releases earlier this year including Afro-infused dance track "Take Your Time" and intimate crooner "Sensual."

Praised throughout his career for his signature sophisticated songwriting, cadence, and eloquent vocal delivery, elsewhere in evrYwhr's discography is his 2020 single "Thank You" with Roahn Hylton and Jacob Yoffee which was featured in the Netflix docuseries, Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up, and empowering single "Letter To The White House" which served as an anthem for numerous campaigns surrounding the 2020 US Presidential Election.

To date, evrYwhr's music has collectively garnered over 6 million streams, media support from the likes of BET, MTV, Rolling Stone India, VIBE, and Essence, as well as playlist support from NPR, Spotify, Apple, Shazam, and Tidal, among others.

Michael Jefferson, who performs under the moniker evrYwhr, is known as a music visionary for his eclectic mix of positive, uplifting R&B pop which has been making waves for its cinematic and orchestral vibes.

In addition to creating his own music, the Michigan-raised, Los Angeles-based songsmith has a decorated career including collaborations with a number of artists such as Leona Lewis, Mila J, Aaron Carter, and Gospel rapper Lecrae who he co-wrote two songs for off his 2013 GRAMMY-winning album, Gravity ("Confessions," "Violence").

In 2021, evrYwhr also co-wrote k-pop boy band MCND's international hit "CRUSH," which has garnered over 25 million global streams. Further showcasing his passion for world cultures, last summer he released a four episode miniseries titled Destination evrYwhr which showcases his travels to Cambodia where he connects with people and their experiences through the medium of music. Destination evrYwhr is available exclusively on KevOnStage Studios.

"Roll On Me" is a teaser for evrYwhr's long-anticipated debut album, set to be released summer of 2023.

Watch the new music video here:



