deadmau5 & The Neptunes Offer 'Pomegranate'

Following the launches of his new online streaming platform mau5trap.tv and OSC/PILOT application, electronic artist and innovator deadmau5 is back in the music technology space again with something new. This turn, deadmau5 is pleased to now offer his mau5trap release "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes in Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio technology that is transforming how music is created and experienced.

"The track boasts a steady funk bounce that anchors an array of bright synths; it threads the needle between disco, R&B and festival-ready electro-pop," shared Rolling Stone upon "Pomegranate"'s release. For deadmau5's first ever song in Dolby Atmos, music connoisseurs will feel the song come alive and find themselves in an extended sonic landscape.

Dolby Atmos Music expands the creative palette for artists and creators, revealing what was lost with stereo recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it's a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, a legendary guitar solo that fills a room, a massive bass drop that washes over the audience, or the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

Fans can stream Pomegranate in Dolby Atmos on Amazon Music HD with Echo Studio and on TIDAL HiFi through compatible Android enabled smartphones and tablets or through Dolby Atmos enabled living room devices - such as sound bars, TVs, and AVR home theater systems - when connected to a compatible streaming device. For more information on Dolby Atmos visit: https://www.music.dolby.com

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums: an orchestral album where's the drop?, W:/2016ALBUM/ and > album title goes here < (both reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart), 4×4=12 (recognized for having sold well over 1,000,000 copies in the U.S.), For Lack Of A Better Name, Random Album Title and while(1<2). The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings which includes original productions, remixes and collaborations with featured guests like Rob Swire ("Monophobia"), Lights ("Drama Free"), Shotty Horroh, Scene of Action and more can be found on the mau5ville: level 1, 2 & 3 series. deadmau5 2019 with his first ever film score for the Jonas Akerlund-directed spy thriller Polar available worldwide now via Netflix with its soundtrack released on mau5trap as well as celebrated the release of here's the drop!, an album of remixes of material from his 2018 orchestral album where's the drop? For it, plenty of revered tastemakers such as Morgan Page, Matt Lange, PEEKABOO, Mr. Bill and more have been tapped for their talents to make this remix album a cerebral journey through sound. Over the course of his extraordinarily successful U.S. cubev3 tour late 2019/early 2020 which ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally, deadmau5 released a trilogy of singles. "FALL," "COASTED" and "SATRN" were new material featured as part of his new live show complimenting the most complex production he has ever presented. Look for his latest release "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes to appear on his next studio album.

