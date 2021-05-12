boyband Releases Video For 'by myself'

Grammy nominated producer/creator boyband has released the corresponding video for his latest single "by myself" - watch below. Driven by an abrupt wall of sound made by snarling guitars and jittery synths, "by myself" has a frenzied and frantic atmosphere that parallels the apprehension and anxiety the narrator experiences following an unexpected breakup. The tenacious track, which AFROPUNK calls "a vision of the future of alternative," emphasizes boyband's commitment to use his sophomore release, never knows best, out June 18 via Dirty Hit, to normalize the conversations regarding self-worth and mental health through his music.

Magnifying how quickly dependency can send a blossoming relationship into a toxic and destructive spiral, "by myself" follows the lead of "fooly cooly," the project's first single, which zooms in on the complicated feelings associated with growing up through the lens of troubled FLCL character Mamimi Samejima. Navigating the personality, mentality, and psyche of Mamimi, the philosophical title of boyband's new project was inspired by the pessimistic character who, in the show, scribbles never knows best on her cigarette.

Highlighting the "guitar-driven choruses" that "propel each verse," Alternative Press praised boyband in their 40 New Artists You Need To Know In May feature, showcasing his ability to "tell the character's story arc through intricate lines and soft beats." Using his lyrics to speak candidly about depression and the intense experiences of indifference, despondency, and social fatigue often felt by young adults, "fooly cooly" speaks to how FLCL creator Kazuya Tsurumaki's troubled character shoulders her depression, her toxic home life, and the rejection she feels when her ex-boyfriend abandons her to chase his dreams of professional baseball.

The exploration of Mamimi's character arc isn't the first time that anime has stirred boyband to create. "death note" (feat. Billy Martin of Good Charlotte) - which appeared on his emotionally charged, 10-track project, alone in a boyband - was influenced by the 37-episode anime series and manga series of the same name.

Like the art that inspired them, "fooly cooly" and "death note," as well as "by myself" and never knows best, use deeply profound storytelling to expand and normalize the conversation surrounding the trouble spots in society experienced by teens today. The intimate and unique connections between boyband and his fans has allowed him to create a community-like platform through his songs, like "tattoo," "realtree" and "big face" (ft. Mike Kinsella), where fans can bond as they transition from teenagers into independent adults.

