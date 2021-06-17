Grammy nominated producer/creator boyband has released "birth by sleep," the first chapter of a trilogy tucked within his forthcoming project, never knows best - PRESS HERE to listen to the third track from the sophomore release, out June 29 via Dirty Hit.

"birth by sleep" balances a melancholy message - the struggle to overcome hopelessness borne from the fear of rejection - with mischievously catchy summer-pop songwriting. Juxtaposed by the frenzied and frantic atmosphere of second chapter "by myself" which parallels the apprehension, anxiety, and fear of being alone that the narrator experiences following an unexpected breakup, the tracks create a captivating one-two punch of pop and punk, highlighting boyband's dynamic ability to entangle the intricacies of hip hop, power-pop, and indie.

Together, the pair of releases embody never knows best's effort to normalize conversations regarding self-worth and mental health support from the likes of Hollywood Life, Alternative Press, All Things Go, and AFROPUNK among others.

The project's first single, "fooly cooly," zooms in on the complicated feelings associated with growing up through the lens of troubled FLCL character Mamimi Samejima. Navigating the personality, mentality, and psyche of Mamimi, the philosophical title of boyband's new project was inspired by the pessimistic character who, in the show, scribbles "never knows best" on her cigarette. Highlighting the "guitar-driven choruses" that "propel each verse," Alternative Press praised boyband in their 40 New Artists You Need To Know feature as he showcases his ability to "tell the character's story arc through intricate lines and soft beats." Using his lyrics to speak candidly about depression and the intense experiences of indifference, despondency, and social fatigue often felt by young adults, "fooly cooly" speaks to how FLCL creator Kazuya Tsurumaki's troubled character shoulders her depression, her toxic home life, and the rejection she feels when her ex-boyfriend abandons her to chase his dreams of professional baseball.

The exploration of Mamimi's character arc isn't the first time that anime has stirred boyband to create. "death note" (feat. Billy Martin of Good Charlotte) - which appeared on his emotionally charged, 10-track project, alone in a boyband - was influenced by the 37-episode anime series and manga series of the same name.

Like the art that inspired them, "fooly cooly" and "death note" use deeply profound storytelling to expand and normalize the conversation surrounding the trouble spots in society experienced by teens today. The intimate and unique connections between boyband and his fans has allowed him to create a community-like platform through his songs, like "by myself," "birth by sleep," "tattoo," "realtree" and "big face" (ft. Mike Kinsella), where fans can bond as they transition from teenagers into independent adults.

Listen here: