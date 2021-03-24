beabadoobee Returns with 'Last Day On Earth' Single & Video

beabadoobee has released her brand new single "Last Day On Earth," the first track from her new EP Our Extended Play out this summer via Dirty Hit. PRESS HERE to listen to "Last Day On Earth," an uplifting, apocalyptic daydream which blends her trademark 90's-era guitar with anthemic melodies, indie atmospherics, and an infectious, lighthearted chorus.

PRESS HERE to watch the "Last Day On Earth" video visualizing what Bea imagines she would have done if we had known what was ahead of us, directed by Arnaud Bresson of Division Paris (M.I.A, Rosalia, ASAP Rocky).

Co-written with and produced by Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975, "Last Day On Earth" and Our Extended Play were created during early lockdown in the English countryside and saw Bea collaborating on a diverse collection of new songs.

"'Last Day On Earth' is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has," says beabadoobee. "It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it's me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from The 1975 in the countryside. It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it... how we're all in this joined as one."

beabadoobee is set to embark on a run of headline shows in the UK and Ireland later this year. The Fake It Flowers tour will kick off in September, taking 14 dates across the country, including a hometown show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town. PRESS HERE to purchase tickets.

"Last Day On Earth" follows the recent release of beabadoobee's debut album Fake It Flowers, a raw, confessional album with real trauma at its heart which cemented her as one of the buzziest artists of 2020. Her most mature body of work to date, Fake It Flowers documents the delicate sounds of her early EPs and captures her journey through to her huge jangling guitar anthems.

beabadoobee's highly anticipated album Fake It Flowers was released to wide spread critical acclaim and saw beabadoobee break over 1.5 billion streams, appear on numerous "best of" lists, and garner praise from New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vogue, NPR, Billboard, Cosmopolitan, Pitchfork, Wall Street Journal, Teen Vogue, Refinery29, Vulture, i-D, Consequence of Sound, SPIN, Paper, The FADER, Stereogum, Complex, Paste, UPROXX, NYLON, and many more. Recently announced as an Apple Up Next artist and having performed her hit single "Care" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for her late night debut, beabadoobee has been on a stratospheric rise since the release of her first acoustic songs, crafted in her childhood bedroom, that nod to her 90's grunge heroes.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017. She has built her huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and DIY aesthetic, making her one of music's most exciting artists to watch.

After signing with Dirty Hit following her viral single "Coffee," she toured with indie pop star Clario, graced the cover of NME (who labeled her "devastatingly cool"), and received a billboard in Times Square as part of YouTube's global artist development program Foundry. She kicked off 2020 with nominations for the BRITs Rising Star Award and the BBC Sound of 2020 as well as a performance at the NME Awards and at The 1975's O2 Arena shows. The end of 2019 also saw the release of her acclaimed third EP Space Cadet, the follow up 2018's Dirty Hit debut Patched Up and her stardom cementing Loveworm.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Callum Harrison