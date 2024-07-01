beabadoobee Releases New Single 'Ever Seen'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically-acclaimed indie icon beabadoobee has released her new single and video “Ever Seen” from her highly anticipated upcoming third studio album This Is How Tomorrow Moves out August 16 via Dirty Hit. Written on the road during her time on tour with Taylor Swift, “Ever Seen” was originally intended to be a country song but grew into something more soaring and euphoric, with zig-zagging strings and pummeling percussion. “Ever Seen,” captures Bea’s feelings of getting her start at Glastonbury – the elation, the thudding of drums drifting over on the wind, the endless chaotic possibilities. To watch the official video that was shot earlier this year in Japan by Jake Erland, CLICK HERE

“Ever Seen” follows the release of lead single “Take A Bite,” which was the most-added track at triple-A radio in the U.S. several weeks in a row. PRESS HERE to watch the cinematic official video directed by Jake Erland which blends the calm and the chaotic in a recurring dream sequence. beabadoobee also released her sweet, nostalgic track “Coming Home” which channels her love for The Beatles.

Produced by the legendary Rick Rubin at his infamous Shangri-La studio in Malibu, This Is How Tomorrow Moves captures a journey through confidence and introspection, with themes of self-acceptance and personal growth woven throughout, and stands as a testament to beabadoobee’s artistic evolution, resilience as a performer and growth as a songwriter. PRESS HERE to pre-order the deeply self-assured record with a vast sonic scope of rock and pop.

beabadoobee’s North American ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour’ kicks off September 8 with special guest Hovvdy, and additional shows are being added due to demand. The headline dates mark beabadoobee’s first return to the states after kicking off Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. She’ll bring her incomparable live show to major cities coast-to-coast including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Denver, and more, as well as New York’s Central Park SummerStage. Please visit beabadoobee.com for tickets and tour info.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves tracklist:

Take A Bite

California

One Time

Real Man

Tie My Shoes

Girl Song

Coming Home

Ever Seen

A Cruel Affair

Post

Beaches

Everything I Want

The Man Who Left Too Soon

This Is How It Went

beabadoobee has been on a skyrocketing trajectory to indie pop stardom over the past few years and has received widespread acclaim for her artistry. Recently headlining the New Music stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, beabadoobee will also be debuting new music on the UK’s biggest stages including headlining the Radio 1 stage at Reading and Leeds and performing as main support for Mitski at London’s All Points East festival. This follows her main support slot on the opening North American leg of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour and the release of her recent singles including “the way things go,” “A Night To Remember” with Laufey, and Top 40 hit “Glue Song.”

2024 TOUR DATES

August 18 - All Points East - London, UK

August 23 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

August 25 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

September 8 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

September 9 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

September 11 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY

September 12 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY

September 13 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

September 15 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

September 17 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

September 18 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO

September 20 –Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

September 21 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

September 24 – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA

September 26 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

September 28 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

September 29 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

November 11 – O2 Academy Glasgow – Glasgow, UK

November 12 – Octagon Centre – Sheffield, UK

November 13 – O2 City Hall Newcastle – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

November 15 – O2 Academy Birmingham – Birmingham, UK

November 16 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

November 17 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, UK

November 19 – Brighton Dome – Brighton, UK

November 20 – Bristol Beacon – Bristol, UK

November 21 – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

November 26 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

November 27 – Paradisco – Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 29 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

November 30 – Bataclan – Paris, France

December 3 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany

About beabadoobee

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Beatrice Laus, known as beabadoobee, has emerged as a British, alt-pop icon. With two acclaimed albums and five diverse EPs she's garnered BRIT Award and BBC Sound Of nominations and won NME’s 2020 Radar award. With over 5 billion streams worldwide, beabadoobee has built a massive, dedicated Gen-Z fan base. Her highly anticipated debut album Fake It Flowers was released in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim and debuted in the top 10 of the UK charts. 2022’s follow up Beatopia is a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since.

Beatopia debuted in the top 5 of the UK charts and came accompanied by her biggest sold-out UK tour to date, a huge sold-out North America tour, as well as shows in Australia and Asia and performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert. Receiving global praise for Beatopia and gracing the covers of The Face, GQ Hype, UPROXX, and NME, beabadoobee has also shared stages with The 1975, Halsey, and Clairo, and has played at some of the biggest festivals in the world, including Coachella, Glastonbury, Gov Ball, Summer Sonic, and many more.

Photo Credit: Jules Moskovtchenko & Creative Direction: Patricia Villirillo

