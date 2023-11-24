aespa Unwrap 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover

Getting into the spirit of the season, global pop sensation aespa excitedly unwraps a brand new cover of the classic “Jingle Bell Rock,” out now via Warner Records.

The group breathes new life into this holiday staple, infusing it with their own spark, style, and soul. Each of the members come to life on the track, delivering an upbeat and feel-good anthem for the holiday season.

It maintains aespa’s incredible momentum on the heels of their new EP, Drama – The 4th Mini Album, which has become their third million-selling album, following Girls and MY WORLD. See all the configurations and purchase Drama HERE.

aespa set the stage for Drama with the bold, bright, and buzzing anthem “Better Things.” They delivered a stunning and showstopping performance of the song on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Recently, multi platinum superstar RAYE hopped on the Official Remix - listen HERE. “Better Things” is available as a limited-edition physical single from the US Official aespa Online Store now - purchase HERE. The track list includes the original single as well as special remixes, sped up/slowed down versions, and an instrumental version.

The group just completed the ‘aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’' world tour, which included a 14-date trek through North America, Latin America and Europe. With their futuristic stage visuals, high-energy choreography and captivating vocals, they fiercely commanded the stage in every city, delivering fan favorites including “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls,” and “Black Mamba,” plus special solo performances and new song previews.

ABOUT aespa:

aespa [KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female K-Pop group, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, “Black Mamba.” aespa’s hit single “Next Level” followed, and has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify alone.

The group’s 2022 EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 - their highest to date. aespa’s 3rd Mini Album - MY WORLD, also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart. All of these milestones have led to aespa’s recently released 4th Mini Album - Drama.

The group has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, TIME, FORBES, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more with UPROXX stating, “nothing is more exciting than a new aespa song.” aespa became the first K-Pop artists to play at the Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August before they headed off to continue their first global tour.

aespa’s name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.