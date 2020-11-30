adam brian paul Shares '2003' Single

Today, adam brian paul shares "2003", the final single leading up to the release of his debut EP wait, the path never ends? out this Friday, December 4th. Recently featured on Spotify's Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: Indie playlists, adam brian paul is finding his audience in the lead up to Friday's EP release. A more serene, laid-back track than the other leading singles "You And Me Both" and "Moving On", "2003" is the perfect send-off to the upbeat project.



adam brian paul creator Brian Yim on "2003": I had the guitar part for a few months before sitting down to write/produce this song. Using a bass guitar to play the melodies was inspired by the late Mac Miller's "Circles", and the guitar plucking by "Good News". This song documents the time I spent isolated in a cabin trying to figure life out. The chorus is a reminder to slow down and to take it easy.



adam brian paul sends wait, the path never ends? out into the world, the debut 5-track EP from creator Brian Yim. A culmination of two years of songwriting, the record marks a shift in a clear direction - an artist finding his path. As a multi-instrumentalist with a penchant for melody, Yim found this period of dedicated writing and recording to be prolific.

He struck inspiration from his myriad of influences, from his dad's records of the Beatles and the Carpenters to his own CDs of 2000s pop punk and modern indie pop. While this EP only scrapes the surface of his library of songs, Yim's EP comes together in a way that feels both effortless and overwhelmingly satisfactory. When the record stops, you will be glad the path of adam brian paul isn't at its end.

Listen here:

