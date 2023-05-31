Zolita Releases New Single 'Grave' and Joins Bebe Rexha's North American Tour

Celebrating her first date performing on Bebe Rexha’s North American tour, alt-pop star Zolita has released her latest single “Grave,” a shimmering, confessional pop song with an infectious hook perfectly suited for live singalongs. “‘Grave’ is about choosing to be the bigger person when someone you love really hurts you,” shares Zolita on the song. “When a toxic relationship I was in ended, I spent a lot of time looking for validation that the love we had was real at all. It was really cathartic to know I had the power to expose this person’s wrongdoings and make them hurt in the same way I did. But in the end I found more power in choosing to keep things to myself and not give this person any more of my energy. My friends and collaborators Katelyn Tarver and Davis Naish wrote and played this song for me and it resonated with me so instantly, I knew I had to record it.” Following the recent release of her acclaimed Falling Out / Falling In EP, Zolita will be performing in major cities coast-to-coast on Bebe Rexha’s 19-date Best F’n Night of My Life U.S. tour – kicking off tonight in Phoenix, AZ – while playing her own headline show in Detroit, MI in-between. PRESS HERE for tickets, on sale now. Full routing is below. Recently wrapping her first headline tour, which completely sold out and saw $1 from every ticket sold donated to the Trevor Project, and having just wowed crowds with an electrifying set at Boston Calling over the weekend, Zolita will also take to the stage at Governors Ball in New York City on June 10. Zolita was also announced as a Spotify EQUAL Ambassador earlier this year - a program that celebrates women making waves in music around the world. Zolita’s EP Falling Out / Falling In unpacks the devastating, confusing, and joyful process of falling out of love, getting over someone, and falling in love with someone else. PRESS HERE to stream / download. Receiving praise from the likes of Billboard, i-D, Paper Magazine, V Magazine, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview, and more for its narrative story of movie-quality videos, the Falling Out / Falling In journey began with pop anthem “20 Questions” which saw Zolita interrogate an unfaithful ex before imagining her revenge and concluded with a two part love story featuring the blissful pop bop “Ruin My Life” and heartfelt sapphic love song “Ashley.” Falling Out / Falling In was followed by the release of two intimate, acoustic videos for standout singles “Ashley” and “Ruin My Life.” PRESS HERE to watch the reimagined version of “Ashley” and PRESS HERE to watch “Ruin My Life,” both of which pair Zolita’s earnest vocals with dreamy acoustic guitar riffs. Zolita has earned over 300 million streams for her multidimensional artistry as a singer, songwriter, director, and filmmaker who centers relatable LGBTQ+ storylines in her pop songs to highlight our shared humanity and move representation and acceptance forward. Using classic tropes and nostalgia at the emotional core of her colorful, narrative-driven music videos that she self-directs, produces, and edits, Zolita uses her passion for both music and filmmaking to center LGBTQ+ characters and share joyful queer stories as a way of fostering inclusivity and connection.