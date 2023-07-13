Zilched Shares Noise-Pop Ballad 'Loveless' Single

It's the latest track off her upcoming album Earthly Delights, out August 11.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Detroit’s eclectic-pop singer-songwriter Zilched (Chloe Drallos) shared her new single + video, “Loveless.” First premiered via FLOOD Magazine, it’s the latest track off her upcoming album Earthly Delights, out August 11 via Young Heavy Souls.

“Loveless” oscillates between shimmering, synth-laden interludes and an explosive chorus that expounds on frustration with a withholding lover. Despite confronting a subject "lost in indecision," Zilched delivers her signature ethereal pop sound with undeniable clarity as she reflects on the complexities and challenges of love.

The powerful, noise-pop ballad is paired with a self-directed video as Drallos performs on a stage with her band, washed in a swath of red and blue lights as a sparse crowd of mysterious onlookers watch on. "The song is like a conversation between lovers. Contemplating the purgatorial roller coaster that exists between freedom and unity,” Drallos says. “As for the video, I was inspired by disco TV performances and Giallo horror.” 

Zilched also announced a North American tour this August in support of the release of her album. Dates and tickets available here.

Chloe Drallos has been making music as Zilched since the summer of 2017 and, at only 23, has been established as a scion of the underground. In 2020, she released her debut album DOOMPOP, which solidified her conspicuously eclectic, genre-transcendent pop, exposing Drallos’ sound to a national audience. 

Her upcoming record Earthly Delights, for which she recruited indie rock auteur Ian Ruhala (Hala) and producer/programmer Ben Collins (Minihorse), is a testament to the maturation of Drallos’ uncompromising creative vision. Rounding out her gothic pop slanted alt-rock with elements of grunge, Earthly Delights is a dazzling display of poetic lyricism as Zilched weaves an intricate tapestry of romantic imagery, metaphor, and religious allegory that softens the blow of her sometimes brutal honesty.

Poised between the lure of destruction and the promise of catharsis, the album explores the purgatorial nature of bargaining with an indecisive lover and with oneself. At its heart, Drallos’ music is an explosive, ethereal Lynchian dream sequence that embodies the notorious ethos of her hometown in Detroit.

Zilched Live Dates:

Aug 19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club (album release show)
Aug 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Long Shot
Aug 23 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Aug 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Design Collective 
Aug 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center
Aug 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ MoMA 2
Aug 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway
Aug 30 - Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub
Aug 31 - Burlington, VT @ Mothership
Sept 1 -  Montreal, Canada @ TBD
Sept 2 -  Toronto, Canada @ The Baby G
Sept 3 -  Windsor, Canada @ The Chelsea
Sept 4 -  Hamtramck, MI @ Labor Day Fest



