Ziggy Alberts Details Massive UK, Ireland, and European Headline Shows

Following his recently announced career-defining headline show at Royal Albert Hall, already down to the last tickets, Australian singer- songwriter Ziggy Alberts is set to captivate fans worldwide on his 2025 New Love Tour, celebrating the release of his highly anticipated seventh studio album ‘New Love’, out 21st February 2025. Tickets for his New Love World Tour are on general sale from 10am on Friday 7th February here.

From humble beginnings busking on the streets of Byron Bay to selling out venues across the globe, Ziggy’s journey has been defined by heartfelt storytelling, tireless touring, and a fiercely independent approach. Now, this tour will see him perform in iconic cities across the world including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Miami, Mexico City, Brussels, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Vienna, Geneva, Porto, Lisbon, Madrid, Barcelona and Paris. Full tour dates below.

The UK leg will see Ziggy take the stage in Cambridge, Brighton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Bournemouth before concluding the tour at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

This tour will showcase Ziggy’s signature solo style - spirited, raw, and deeply authentic. Fans can look forward to favourites like ‘Runaway’, which recently surpassed 100 million streams, alongside new tracks from New Love- an album crafted for live performance. Featuring hit singles 'New Love’, 'Where Does the Love Go?' and latest single, ‘I’m With You’ the record marks a return to simplicity and authenticity, blending folk, rock, and country influences to create a cohesive yet dynamic listening experience.

Globally, Ziggy’s touring record is as impressive as it is diverse. He has sold out shows across Australia, Europe, North America, Indonesia, Mexico and Japan. 2025 promises to be a landmark year in Ziggy’s career, with the ‘New Love’ album and tour marking a significant milestone in his journey.

Ziggy recently released his latest single ‘I’m With You.' The acoustic, sun-soaked folk jem is the final teaser for his highly anticipated album ‘New Love’ out on 21st February 2025 via Ziggy’s own record label Commonfolk Records. Pre order here. The album was recorded and co-produced with longtime collaborator Garrett Kato and was crafted for live performance. ‘New Love’ marks a return to simplicity and authenticity, blending folk, rock, and country influences to create a cohesive yet dynamic listening experience.

Alberts’ year of New Love is not one to miss. This unforgettable tour will celebrate connection, authenticity, and music’s ability to bring people together. Don’t miss the chance to see Ziggy Alberts live on the New Love Tour 2025.

2025 NEW LOVE TOUR DATES

North America & Mexico

SUNDAY 4 MAY–BOULDER THEATER–BOULDER, COLORADO

TUESDAY 6 MAY–MESA THEATER–GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO

THURSDAY 8 MAY–WALTER STUDIOS–PHOENIX,ARIZONA

FRIDAY 9 MAY–VENTURA MUSIC HALL–VENTURA, CALIFORNIA

SATURDAY 10 MAY–HUMPHREY’S-SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

SUNDAY 11 MAY–EL REY–LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

TUESDAY 13 MAY–FELTON MUSIC HALL-FELTON, CALIFORNIA

THURSDAY 15 MAY–AUGUST HALL–SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

FRIDAY 16 MAY–ARCATA LOUNGE–ARCATA, CALIFORNIA

SATURDAY 17 MAY–MCDONALD THEATER–EUGENE, OREGON

SUNDAY 18 MAY–SHOWBOX–SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

WEDNESDAY 21 MAY–ROYAL THEATRE–VICTORIA, CANADA

THURSDAY 22 MAY–MALKIN BOWL–VANCOUVER, CANADA

SATURDAY 24 MAY–MIDWAY MUSIC HALL–EDMONTON, CANADA

SUNDAY 25 MAY–MACEWAN HALL–CALGARY, CANADA

THURSDAY 29 MAY–FINE LINE MUSIC CAFÉ–MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA

FRIDAY 30 MAY–VIVARIUM–MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN

SATURDAY 31 MAY–THALIA HALL–CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

MONDAY 2 JUNE–DANFORTH MUSIC HALL–TORONTO, CANADA

THURSDAY 5 JUNE–M TELUS–MONTREAL, CANADA

FRIDAY 6 JUNE–BRONSON CENTRE–OTTAWA, CANADA

SATURDAY 7 JUNE-THÉÂTRE CAPITOLE–QUEBEC CITY, CANADA

TUESDAY 10 JUNE–THE ROYALE–BOSTON, MASCHECUSETTS

WEDNESDAY 11 JUNE–WARSAW–BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

THURSDAY 12 JUNE–STONE PONY–ASHBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY

SATURDAY 14 JUNE–BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL–MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE

TUESDAY 17 JUNE–VISULITE–CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

WEDNESDAY 18 JUNE–GREENFIELD LAKE AMPITHEATER–WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA

THURSDAY 19 JUNE–WINDJAMMER–ISLE OF PALMS, SOUTH CAROLINA

SATURDAY 21 JUNE–JANNUS LANDING–ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA

SUNDAY 22 JUNE–MIAMI BEACH BANDSHELL–MIAMI, FLORIDA

WEDNESDAY 25 JUNE–FORO PUEBLA, MEXICO CITY

Europe & United Kingdom

TUESDAY 9 SEPTEMBER – CYPRESS AVENUE – CORK, IRELAND

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 10 – DOLANS – LIMERICK, IRELAND

FRIDAY 12 SEPTEMBER – ROISIN DUBH – GALWAY, IRELAND

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER13 – THE LIMELIGHT – BELFASTNORTH IRELAND

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 14 – 3OLYMPIA – DUBLIN, IRELAND

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 16 – CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION – CAMBRIDGE, UK

WEDNESDAY 17 SEPTEMBER – BRIGHTON DOME - BRIGHTON, UK

FRIDAY 19 SEPTEMBER – ANCIENNE BELGIQUE – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

SATURDAY 20 SEPTEMBER – TIVOLI – UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS

SUNDAY 21 SEPTEMBER – BATSCHKAPP – FRANKFURT, GERMANY

TUESDAY 23 SEPTEMBER – FZW – DORTMUND, GERMANY

WEDNESDAY 24 SEPTEMBER – CAPITOL – HANNOVER, GERMANY

FRIDAY 26 SEPTEMBER – AMAGER BIO – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

SATURDAY 27 SEPTEMBER – NALEN – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

SUNDAY 28 SEPTEMBER – PUSTERVIK – GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN

TUESDAY 30 SEPTEMBER –SPOT/DE OOSTERPOORT MAIN HALL – GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS

WEDNESDAY 1 OCTOBER – IM WIZEMANN – STUTTGART, GERMANY

FRIDAY3 OCTOBER – GASOMETER – VIENNA, AUSTRIA

SATURDAY 4 OCTOBER – BIERHUBELI – BERN, SWITZERLAND

SUNDAY 5 OCTOBER – ALHAMBRA – GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

WEDNESDAY 8 OCTOBER – HARD CLUB – PORTO, PORTUGAL

THURSDAY 9 OCTOBER – CALISEU DOS RECREIOS – LISBON, PORTUGAL

FRIDAY 10 OCTOBER – SALA BUT – MADRID, SPAIN

SATURDAY 11 OCTOBER – MOON – VALENCIA, SPAIN

MONDAY 13 OCTOBER – PARAL.LEL 62 – BARCELONA, SPAIN

TUESDAY 14 OCTOBER – KAFE ANTZOKIA – BILBAO, SPAIN

WEDNESDAY 15 OCTOBER – QUAI M – LAR ROCHE-SUR-YON, FRANCE

THURSDAY 16 OCTOBER – TRABENDO – PARIS, FRANCE

SATURDAY 18 OCTOBER – THE QUEEN’S HALL – EDINBURGH, UK

SUNDAY 19 OCTOBER – NX – NEWCASTLE, UK

MONDAY 20 OCTOBER – IRISH CENTRE – LEEDS, UK

WEDNESDAY 22 OCTOBER – O2 ACADEMY – BOURNEMOUTH, UK

THURSDAY 23 OCTOBER – ROYAL ALBERT HALL – LONDON, UK

Photo Credit: Janneke Storm

