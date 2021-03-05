Zara Larsson Releases Live Performance of 'Poster Girl'

Vevo, the leading global music video network, announces the release of Zara Larsson's live performance of "Poster Girl." "Poster Girl" follows Zara's previous Vevo performance of "Talk About Love." Zara Larsson has all the makings of a classic pop star, but in the most contemporary form. Her unshakeable enthusiasm for music saw Larsson land her first number 1 single aged 15, but also feels deeply rooted in the national psyche of Sweden. Zara's sixth sense for pop melodies have powered a series of chart-bulldozing anthems ever since (including "Lush Life", "I Would Like", "Symphony", "Never Forget You", and "Ruin My Life"). Zara Larsson's ambition, though, only starts with the bangers.

Since being introduced to the mainstream, Zara has performed before the Nobel Prize committee, won an award for feminism from Sweden's oldest women's' rights organization, and led a Durex campaign in association with the HIV charity Red. The powerhouse has also toured stadiums with Ed Sheeran, as well as worked with BTS, Ty Dolla $ign and Mura Masa. Empowering, uplifting and deeply personal, Zara Larsson is a new kind of a pop star, and a fearless young woman simply born to do it.

"Poster Girl" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

