Zae France Sets the Mood for Summer With New Single 'Give It Up'

Zae's forthcoming project Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II will be out later this year.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Zae France releases his new single and visual for "Give It Up," out now via Def Jam Recordings/Compound Entertainment. The sonically smooth single sets the stage for Zae's forthcoming project Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II — out later this year. Rhythm n' Backwoods Szn II follows his 2019 LP, Rhythm N Backwoods, and showcases Zae's unique style of lyricism, structure, and layered vocal harmonies. 

The official visualizer for “Give It Up” offers a glimpse into Zae’s allure as one of the new leaders of R&B. 

Recently, Essence Girls United spotlighted Zae as an “underground artist trailblazing their way to mainstream music” emphasizing “France is an artist who studies the key elements of R&B being quality writing, a message and of course, vocals. He was recently signed to Def Jam/ Compound Entertainment and is gearing up to release his third project full of his R&B flavor.”  

The first single from Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II, “What It Do” featuring Fridayy, was met with widespread critical and fan acclaim alike. Lyrical Lemonade shared, “What It Do displays how versatile the gifted vocalist has gotten over the years as he introduces a new sound for his fans to enjoy,” as ThisisRnB declared “Zae France has a unique ability to elevate and continue to give people what they want.

The harmonious new track can be described as warm, fun, and having an upbeat R&B vibe. The new song displays Zae’s ability to craft a catchy hook and how he is continuing to climb to the top of the R&B world with every release.” Rated R&B, Kazi Magazine and more furthermore praised the track.

Earlier this year Zae wrapped his solo nationwide tour ‘This Vibe Ain’t For Everybody’ and is set to perform at the highly anticipated SOL BLUME Festival on August 20th in Sacramento, CA. For more information, visit: https://solblume.com

Stay tuned for the hottest season of the year - Rhythm n’ Backwoods Szn -  with more in store for Zae France soon. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Luke Bryan Releases Music Video for But I Got A Beer In My Hand Photo
Video: Luke Bryan Releases Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'

The video was shot in Springfield, Tennessee on Free Dreaming Farm by music, fashion, lifestyle and celebrity photographer Jim Wright. It flows as a one take video beginning with Luke getting a flat tire, catching a ride to a bar, joining his band on stage, then moving through scenes in and around the bar and wraps as he goes back to join the band.

2
John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album Rhythmicon Photo
John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'

The album, a concept album using computer software and synthesizers, was shrouded in mystery on its original release in July of 1995. Who was John Came? Theories have included Alan Wilder, Vince Clarke or Daniel Miller. What exactly was the radiophonic wizardry concealed in the Rhythmicon?

3
Torontos The Conscience Pilate Returns with New Single Bloom Photo
Toronto's The Conscience Pilate Returns with New Single 'Bloom'

Discover the latest release from Toronto's The Conscience Pilate - 'Bloom.' Get all the details about this exciting comeback from the indie art rock band and stream the single now. Available on major streaming platforms.

4
THE LITTLE MERMAID Star Halle Bailey to Release Debut Solo Single Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Star Halle Bailey to Release Debut Solo Single

Halle Bailey will release her debut solo single, 'Angel.' Earlier this year, Bailey received rave reviews for her performance as Ariel in Disney's live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. She will soon be seen as Nettie in the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

