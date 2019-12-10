Zack Villere Shares 'A Feeling,' Announces 2020 US Tour

Today, songwriter and producer Zack Villere shares a new single "A Feeling", out now via independently popular. Alongside the new single comes the announcement of a headlining North American tour, which will take Villere from Coast-to-Coast in 2020. Full list of dates including admat can be found below.

Like previous singles, "A Feeling" features Villere's signature relaxed and processed vocals, which are layered for a mesmerizing effect. The track undergoes major shifts from beginning to end, a lone snare drum providing the sole constant. A soft piano and high-pitched synths add extra gravitas to Villere's message of affection.

Stream "A Feeling" below.

Zack Villere is an artist, songwriter, and producer from Covington, Louisiana. His music career began while studying jazz saxophone in New Orleans. Early work showcased Zack as a producer releasing music under the moniker Froyo Ma and brought different artists into the fold of his unique electronic stylings.

After moving from Covington to Los Angeles in 2017, Villere released his debut Little World, the first under his full name, in June of that year. The release saw praise from artists across musical genres and culminated with a viral moment around the video for Zack's song "Cool" from the album.

Villere has since sold out headlining shows in New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans and is gearing up for Tropicalia Festival and a Spring nationwide headline tour. He has been featured in Pigeons & Planes, FADER, and DAZED Magazines, but all of that is peripheral to his growth as an artist and a person. Zack takes the time to craft his next clear musical statement, and as the album comes to fruition over the next few months, one thing will remain constant: Zack's unequivocal ability to be himself in everything he does.

Upcoming 2020 Zack Villere US Tour Dates

Fri, Feb 7 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

Sat, Feb 8 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

Sun, Feb 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Wed, Feb 12 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Thurs, Feb 13 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

Fri, Feb 14 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Sat, Feb 15 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar

Sun, Feb 16 - New Orleans, LA, Gasa Gasa

Tues, Feb 18 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

Thurs, Feb 20 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Fri, Feb 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sat, Feb 22 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

Mon, Feb 24 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Wed, Feb 26 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Fri, Feb 28 - Kansas City, MO - Encore

Sat, Feb 29 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

Tus, Mar 3 - Seattle, WA - Columbia City Theater

Wed, Mar 4 - Portland, OR - Holocene

Fri, Mar 6 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

Sat, Mar 7 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Sun, Mar 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre





