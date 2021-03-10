Zach Person Premieres Music Video for Single 'Can't Stop Running'

Blackdenim Records and 24-year-old, Austin-based, guitar-playing phenom Zach Person premiere the music video for his brand new single "Can't Stop Running" today with The Austin Chronicle - to check out the premiere, see here. "Can't Stop Running" features Austin-based indie rock artist Zach Person and his longtime collaborator and drummer, Jake Wyble. The video was conceptualized by Person and his manager, Christopher Durst, a former rock photographer known for his iconic imagery of legendary artists like Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more. The video was directed by Christopher Durst, edited by Zach Person, with production by This is MESMERIZE.

"Can't Stop Running" is the lead single from Person's debut, self-titled LP produced by Will Loconto (Information Society/T-4-2). Set to drop on Friday, April 2, the official release show will take place that evening at Empire Control Room located at 606 E. Seventh St., Austin, Texas 78701 in the venue's socially distanced, outdoor area at 8 p.m. Opening acts include Cowboy Diplomacy and Torino Black. Tickets for table seating start are available for purchase here.

Media are also cordially invited to attend an intimate, seated VIP showcase TONIGHT hosted by Blackdenim Records and Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select at Geraldine's on March 10 at 7 p.m. with complimentary food, wine, drink and valet. Table seating will be spread out for safe, social distancing.

"The video for 'Can't Stop Running' leans into Person's hyperactive style, a tripped-out blur directed by Durst and produced at the Mesmerize experience in downtown Austin," said the Austin Chronicle. "The song roars behind raw bluesy riffs with a hard, hook-laden sensibility that positions the young shredder as artist to watch."

"The video visually represents the 'duality of self' - ego vs humility; it's a metaphor for one's own personal struggles in life, especially pertaining to the pursuit of happiness and balance," said Christopher Durst (Director of Video / Founder of BlackDenim Records.) On the surface, the video is an epic journey into a bizarre, alternate universe offering a fun, comedic escape from current reality."

"It's a throwback to the MTV days, where videos were over the top and visually stimulating," said Zach Person. "Metaphorically, it represents the struggles with celebrity and fame, and my desire to always remain centered and humble."

Produced by Will Loconto (Information Society/T-4-2), Co-founder of Blackdenim Records, Person's highly-anticipated debut LP features 11 original tracks and one incredibly electric Elvis Presley cover. The first radio single will be "Can't Stop Running," which certainly sets the tone for the rest of the LP. Click here to see the introductory promo video of the single that Zach himself directed and edited. To stream his promotional EP, visit Zach's Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

"'Can't Stop Running' is a contemporary approach to blues and American roots music," says Zach Person about his first single. "It harkens to the spirit of The Black Keys and Jack White, but with a sound that is uniquely my own. It encompasses the raw, grit and soul associated with Texas, and layers in modern elements and sounds of pop radio."

Blackdenim Records has zealously positioned Person as their flagship artist giving him complete creative control of his project. In an unprecedented move, the label has offered Person an equity position making him one of the first unreleased indie artists to have ever received ownership in a label for signing.

"Zach is arguably one of the greatest undiscovered indie artists to have come out of North America in years, and it's time that the world got to know him," said Christopher Durst, Co-founder of BlackDenim Records. "If Prince and Billie Eilish ran away to West Texas, took some peyote, got abducted by aliens, and then had a love affair, the result would be Zach Person."

"Zach is the future of American indie music - the illegitimate love child of The Black Keys and Lenny Kravitz," says producer Will Loconto.

Person's first European tour is scheduled for this summer, with plans to visit The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg and more.

Early press about Person has been hitting with American Songwriter featuring Person in their "Daily Discovery" series which can be seen here. American Blues Scene interviewed Person and that piece can be seen here. KUTX premiered a performance video of Person's single "Can't Stop Running" as Song of the Day on March 4. Tribeza named Person as one of four Austin artists with fresh music for spring 2021, check that out here.

Person recently headlined the AWS re:Invent conference ahead of keynote speaker Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services. The event marked the third time Person has played the annual event. Zach became the first live musical act to ever perform the conference, after he was discovered by Andy Jassy performing in Austin, Texas. Watch his intimate AWS performance here.

Prior to COVID, Person made special appearances at the Toronto International Film Festival and Intersect Music Festival alongside Foo Fighters, Anderson Paak, Beck and HER. Person also headlined several events for Firefly Aerospace, GitHub, SXSW, AT&T and Fairmont Hotels. Person was also featured in a Fairmont Pacific Rim commercial. Watch the commercial here.

Watch here: