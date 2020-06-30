Zach Heckendorf Releases New Single And Live Video 'Take To The Floor'

Today, Zach Heckendorf released his new single "Take To The Floor" along with a stunning live video for the song. Released via Organically Elevated/Missing Piece Records, Parade described "Take To The Floor" as "a sweet acoustic number that reflects on the journey through love."

Watch the "Take To The Floor" Live Video below!

"More than anything, 'Take to the Floor' is about commitment and navigating relationships as a twenty-something year old in 2020," Heckendorf told Parade. "It also deals with themes of growing up, learning to love, and taking risks. The narrative arc follows a young man (partly myself/partly fictionalized) with commitment issues who learns how to really love someone by the end of the song. The story was originally inspired by my own dating experiences, as well as attending a friend's wedding. I couldn't help but wonder, 'Is it time for me to start thinking about this marriage thing? Or at the very least, do I need to start dating more intentionally?' I channeled my thoughts and feelings about this into 'Take to the Floor.'"

"Take To The Floor" follows Zach's single "Up" which was released last month. Produced by Grammy winner John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Pink, Miley Cyrus), "Up" is an irresistible song that Westword said "falls into the Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi school of pop - the stuff of earnest young men with big feelings, singing danceable songs with catchy hooks."

Since releasing his self-titled debut album at age 16, Heckendorf has released a series of critical and fan-favorites: The Cool Down, Speed Checked by Aircraft, Artifacts and an EP titled Up. Listeners discovering Zach Heckendorf for the first time will cheer the emergence of a bold, exciting modern troubadour who can speak to their private fears, hopes and joys with rapier wit and incisive insight.

Heckendorf has toured the U.S. extensively as a headliner and has supported artists such as Rodrigo y Gabriela, John Butler Trio and Rogue Wave as well as Michael Franti and Spearhead at Red Rocks Amphitheater. This summer Zach is embarking on a virtual US tour, partnering with venues, radio stations, artists, brands and fans to live stream performances in every one of the 50 states. The first leg of the tour kicked off Monday June 15th, and has included performances with WHYY (Pennsylvania), Rockwood Music Hall (New York), Americana Highways (Maryland), IBGLive (Massachusetts), The Portland Sessions (Oregon), and The Boot (Tennessee). Upcoming tour dates are listed below, with more to be announced soon.

Upcoming Livestream Tour Dates:

July 2nd - Road Nation (Simulcast on Facebook, Instagram, Twitch) - Washington DC

July 3rd - @swallowhillmusic (Facebook) - Colorado

July 7th 4PM CT - @SofaKingFest (Facebook) - Louisiana

July 9th - Birmingham Mountain Radio (Private Listener Stream) - Alabama

July 12th 6PM MT - @LarimerLounge - Colorado

July 15th - @WhichWich (Instagram) - Texas

July 17th - @evanstonspace (Facebook) - Illinois

Photo Credit: Olivia Smith

