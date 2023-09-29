Zacari Recruits James Fauntleroy for 'Reverse'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Gearing up for the release of his debut album this fall, TDE signee and singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Zacari – who made waves with his previous singles like "LOVE." with Kendrick Lamar and the Black Panther soundtrack feature “Redemption” – returns today with the contemporary R&B track “Reverse” featuring multiple GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer James Fauntleroy (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, SZA, Rihanna) available to stream and watch now on all digital platforms via Top Dawg Entertainment/The Orchard.

"Reverse" marks the first taste from Zacari’s full-length album and is a testament to his songwriting prowess and vocal finesse. Teaming up with renowned producers James Fauntleroy, J-Louis (Drake, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller), and Aaron Bow (Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs), whose talents for crafting emotionally charged music are legendary, Zacari embarks on a journey that transcends the traditional confines of R&B. "Reverse" is a powerful statement of the intricate dance of human emotions and serves as a perfect introduction to his upcoming LP.

Speaking on the inspiration behind his new single, Zacari shares, “‘Reverse’ came from a time when I was first falling in love with a person and that passion you feel in the first few months. It captures the longing I would feel whenever you're apart from a new love — when it consumes all your thoughts.”

Zacari continues, “The middle and end sections with the live guitar and James Fauntleroy singing about time mirrors those softer ‘in between moments’ where clarity drowns the heart and you can’t help but lay there and wonder how long it will last... Eventually, it almost never does. For weeks, months, and even years, you can’t help but think back to these moments of first love.”

“Sonically this track really showcases my ‘R&B ADHD’ … or simply how scatterbrained I can be at times. I wanted to find a sound where I could sing melodic hooks, the beats still excited audiences, and – most importantly – could keep up with how fast my mind wanders. I wanted to let loose creatively on this upcoming project and ‘Reverse’ is a perfect introduction to this new sound.” 

Watch the new music video here:

PHOTO CREDIT: Dylan “Extraicey” Corral



