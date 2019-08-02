Zac Farro Announces Halfnoise LP NATURAL DISGUISE

HALFNOISE, the Nashville psych-rock project of multi-faceted artist Zac Farro, has announced the release of their new studio-full length Natural Disguise - due out October 4th via his artist collective Congrats Records. Natural Disguise is the first LP fully self-produced by Zac and is the band's most fully-realized body of work to-date - a culmination of the classic rock influences progressively heard across the band's most recent releases The Velvet Face EP and Flowerss (EP).



I really stepped out on a limb and recorded and produced my first full-length album. I feel like that freedom and character really shines through on this one unlike any others before. There are also new sides to my lyrics and songwriting I didn't know I had on this album. I feel like there's a song for everyone. I hope It speaks to listeners as much as it speaks to me. With HALFNOISE, 'Natural Disguise' is my greatest achievement yet. - Zac Farro

Along with the announcement of Natural Disguise, HALFNOISE has released the new groove-led and fuzzed-out single "Boogie Juice" with a music video co-directed by Zac and shot vertically on film (WATCH HERE). The cut follows several other inspired music videos he's made for both HALFNOISE ("Who Could You Be" & "French Class") and Paramore ("Fake Happy" & "Told You So") and features trippy vignettes of the band's live members/collaborators. All of this comes on the heels of HALFNOISE releasing the first single from the new album - "Who Could You Be" - earlier this year, a string of sold out shows in LA, NYC and Nashville, and a busy summer festival season that saw the band playing stages at Bonnaroo, BottleRock, Firefly,Electric Forest, The Great Escape (UK), and more.



Zac first made a name for himself as the drummer of Paramore at 14, but in the 15 years since that band burst onto the scene, the now 29-year-old has become much more - an accomplished producer, photographer, and music video director who surrounds himself with a cohort of artist friends. The new album started with a new year's resolution. Zac wanted to reveal more of himself to the world. He started listening to music of the '60s and '70s, and was moved by those bands' unvarnished authenticity. After a year spent writing, recording, and attempting to live in a more honest way, the album came into focus. It's Zac as we've never seen him before.



Natural Disguise will be released on October 4th and the new single "Boogie Juice" is available now via all streaming platforms - you can watch the video HERE. A limited-run creme colored vinyl pressing (/500) of the album is also available for pre-order today via the band's webstore. For all up-to-date information on tour dates and new music, please stay tuned towww.halfnoisemusic.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You